Hit or miss? The ratings from Barnsley FC's FA Cup tie with Crewe Alexandra

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup second-round tie against Crewe Alexandra at Oakwell.

Walton: Little work. Did make a good second-half save low down to thwart Uwakwe and two other decent ones as Crewe sought a consolation. 7

Edwards: Had to be alert to the pace of Sambou down his side. But handled him well. 7

Andersen: Won his challenges and was as consistent as ever. Even got a breather. 7

Barnsley striker Devante Cole stabs the Reds in front against Crewe on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Kitching: One mistake in centre-field apart, pretty steady. Set up the second. 7

Benson: Started in a right wing-back role and applied himself pretty well. Cool penalty. 8

Kane: Helped Barnsley get a grip in midfield pretty quickly. 7

Phillips: Grew into the game. Went close with a well-struck shot and scored a cracker in the second half. On a good run of scoring form. 8

Connell: Saw plenty of the ball and his corner led to opener. Won the penalty for the third goal. 8

Cadden: Put in one glorious ball for an early Cole chance and played his part in a sound team performance. 7

Norwood: Not as much as an influence as Cole and looked a bit rusty. Went off in a bit of discomfort in second half. 6

Cole: Scored a striker’s goal and went close to another. An effective performance and a sixth goal of the campaign. 7

Substitutes: Cundy (Andersen 61), 6; Jalo (Norwood 61) 6; Martin (Cole 70) 6; Larkeche (Cadden 71) 6; Chapman (Phillips 86).