News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hit or miss? The ratings from Barnsley FC's FA Cup tie with Crewe Alexandra

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup second-round tie against Crewe Alexandra at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
4 minutes ago

Walton: Little work. Did make a good second-half save low down to thwart Uwakwe and two other decent ones as Crewe sought a consolation. 7

Edwards: Had to be alert to the pace of Sambou down his side. But handled him well. 7

Hide Ad

Andersen: Won his challenges and was as consistent as ever. Even got a breather. 7

Most Popular

Barnsley striker Devante Cole stabs the Reds in front against Crewe on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Hide Ad

Kitching: One mistake in centre-field apart, pretty steady. Set up the second. 7

Benson: Started in a right wing-back role and applied himself pretty well. Cool penalty. 8

Hide Ad

Kane: Helped Barnsley get a grip in midfield pretty quickly. 7

Phillips: Grew into the game. Went close with a well-struck shot and scored a cracker in the second half. On a good run of scoring form. 8

Hide Ad

Connell: Saw plenty of the ball and his corner led to opener. Won the penalty for the third goal. 8

Cadden: Put in one glorious ball for an early Cole chance and played his part in a sound team performance. 7

Hide Ad

Norwood: Not as much as an influence as Cole and looked a bit rusty. Went off in a bit of discomfort in second half. 6

Cole: Scored a striker’s goal and went close to another. An effective performance and a sixth goal of the campaign. 7

Hide Ad

Substitutes: Cundy (Andersen 61), 6; Jalo (Norwood 61) 6; Martin (Cole 70) 6; Larkeche (Cadden 71) 6; Chapman (Phillips 86).

Not used: Collins, Moon, Aitchison, Nejman.

Oakwell