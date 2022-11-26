Hit or miss? The ratings from Barnsley FC's FA Cup tie with Crewe Alexandra

Walton: Little work. Did make a good second-half save low down to thwart Uwakwe and two other decent ones as Crewe sought a consolation. 7
Edwards: Had to be alert to the pace of Sambou down his side. But handled him well. 7
Andersen: Won his challenges and was as consistent as ever. Even got a breather. 7
Kitching: One mistake in centre-field apart, pretty steady. Set up the second. 7
Benson: Started in a right wing-back role and applied himself pretty well. Cool penalty. 8
Kane: Helped Barnsley get a grip in midfield pretty quickly. 7
Phillips: Grew into the game. Went close with a well-struck shot and scored a cracker in the second half. On a good run of scoring form. 8
Connell: Saw plenty of the ball and his corner led to opener. Won the penalty for the third goal. 8
Cadden: Put in one glorious ball for an early Cole chance and played his part in a sound team performance. 7
Norwood: Not as much as an influence as Cole and looked a bit rusty. Went off in a bit of discomfort in second half. 6
Cole: Scored a striker’s goal and went close to another. An effective performance and a sixth goal of the campaign. 7
Substitutes: Cundy (Andersen 61), 6; Jalo (Norwood 61) 6; Martin (Cole 70) 6; Larkeche (Cadden 71) 6; Chapman (Phillips 86).
Not used: Collins, Moon, Aitchison, Nejman.