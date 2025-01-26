Home numbers becoming a concern for Huddersfield Town after Darby day - final word on Terriers' League One loss to Bolton

JANUARY 25 is known universally as Burns Night.

For Huddersfield Town, the date will also be remembered for their long 16-match unbeaten league run stretching back almost four months to October 1 being finally frazzled and turned to cinders.

The fire came from managerless Bolton, whose players and staff celebrated the finale to a difficult week with fervent passion at the final whistle.

Proud Boltonian Julian Darby, taking charge of his boyhood club on an interim basis, was afforded memories he will forever cherish.

He celebrated on the pitch with his little grandson Bobby at the end and his beaming smile could be seen over the hills back in Lancashire.

It was his day and unfortunately wasn’t Huddersfield’s.

In truth, perhaps Town were due something like this, having pushed their luck against the likes of Blackpool, Burton and Lincoln in the past month or so.

The fact that it happened when their teamsheet was the strongest it has looked for a game all season cannot be glossed over, though.

NOT TO BE: Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff saw his team's 16-match unbeaten run come to an end at the John Smith's Stadium at the hands of Bolton Wanderers, who parted ways with manager Ian Evatt earlier in the week. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On this day at least, Town had all the gear - including new poster boys up top in Joe Taylor and Dion Charles - but not too much of an idea on a pretty guileless afternoon.

When pockets of football did break out, with referee Paul Howard not particularly helping with the flow of the match, Bolton were cuter as witnessed with the game’s only goal, although Town’s defending was far from the best when you dissected it.

In terms of what he expected his side to face, Michael Duff admitted to effectively being in the dark following the midweek departure of not just Ian Evatt, but his backroom team.

He also said that smart players adapt. On this occasion, Town didn’t have the smarts and wit, certainly not until Callum Marshall came on.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The young Ulsterman comfortably had Town’s best two moments after Aaron Collins had given Bolton a 55th-minute lead in a Roses stoush which always had a bit of a 1-0 look about once it got going.

Marshall swivelled and turned and saw his bobbly and deflected low shot creep just wide before showing true striking instincts and seeing his first-time effort bring out an important reaction save, low down, from Bolton keeper Luke Southwood, his only one on the day.

It was the sort of predatory strike that the late, great Denis Law would have appreciated on the occasion when Huddersfield remembered The Lawman amid glorious winter sun ahead of kick-off.

Sadly, there wasn’t much else. In mitigation, Town’s new forward combo in Taylor and Charles will need to get some more miles on the clock to get the best out of them as a pairing. It doesn’t happen overnight.

The weather was splendid for once, but the first-half action definitely was not. Bolton did at least have an early flurry to further energise their 2,263 noisy fans, in holiday mode following the sacking of Evatt, clearly.

Victor Adeboyejo nipped ahead of Tom Lees before firing just wide before a swerving shot from Klaidi Lolos, hit with venom, was repelled by Jacob Chapman, given the nod in goal despite Lee Nicholls being back fit.

Play then deteriorated and became scrappy. There were traces of feistiness, with ex-Bolton man Charles, given the bird by the travelling contingent, usually not too far away from it.

It was the Red Rose who made the telling breakthrough.

A pass from Josh Dacres-Cobley towards Adeboyejo was only half-cleared and the latter had the presence of mind, as Town briefly clocked off for a split-second, to dink a chip in the direction of the unattended Collins, who rounded Chapman and did the rest, ramming the ball home emphatically.

Duff made changes from a pretty stacked bench. Marshall aside, it didn’t pick up although the sight of Radinio Balker getting 70 minutes on his milestone first start of the season after a long spell out and looking decent was also something.

Marshall had a couple of moments, as did Bolton replacement Joel Randall, who nodded a good chance wide and was foiled by Chapman after a Herbie Kane error.

But the day belonged to Bolton’s caretaker. No Darby and moan from their fans.

Town had a bad day and maybe a defeat might just relight their fire a little as Duff said after. After a run of one home win in five, it might be timely if it does. Birmingham next.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman; Pearson, Lees, Balker (Koroma 70); Turton (Sorensen 60), Hogg (Hodge 70), Evans, Wiles (Kane 36), Spencer; Charles, Taylor (Marshall 60). Unused substitutes: Nicholls, Healey.

Bolton Wanderers: Southwood; Jones, Forrester, Johnston; Schon (Osei-Tutu 67), Thomason, Morley, Dacres-Copley; Lolos (McAtee 74); Collins (Randall 74), Adeboyejo. Unused substitutes: Baxter, Murphy, Sheehan, Arfield.