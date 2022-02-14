Hull manager Shota Arveladze hoping to snap losing sequence against in-form Sheffield United

His ‘honeymoon’ in charge of at the MKM Stadium has been comparatively brief.

After a splendid victory over Swansea City in his first match in charge, the Georgian has witnessed three successive losses against Preston North End, Derby County and Fulham.

Following defeat to the latter – who maintained their six-point advantage at the summit on Saturday – Hull now take on one of the division’s real form horses in the shape of Sheffield United.

Losing run: Hull City manager Shota Arveladze won his first match in charge but then lost the next three. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

The Blades eased to a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture in East Yorkshire in September and Arveladze is wise to their dangers.

So far this winter, United have lost just once in ten league matches under Paul Heckingbottom, with City’s form having been rather more inconsistent.

They still hold a decent buffer over the bottom three thankfully.

That is largely down to a glorious ten-day spell in January when three successive victories against Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and Swansea were complimented by the completion of Acun Ilicali’s takeover and an excellent November.

Old friends: Tigers' Regan Slater is hoping to face former club Sheffield United. Picture: Tony Johnson

Otherwise, the season has been pretty forgettable in truth and to get anything out of tonight’s Yorkshire derby, Hull must up their game significantly.

On the Blades, Arveladze said: “I have watched them and I see a very solid team and they have played this system quite a long time, even in the Premier League as well as the Championship.

“They are very experienced with strong, good lads, with good strikers, midfielders and central defenders.

“Everyone dreams of (making) the Premier League. We played Fulham and this team (Sheffield United) are almost like a Premier League team. We have to make ourselves ready for this challenge.”

Arveladze, who has made four and three changes respectively to his starting line-up for City’s last two games, could well mix things up for a third match running.

Regan Slater, promoted to the starting line-up last weekend, is aiming to line up against his former club.