How Barnsley fans can watch pre-season clash with Manchester City

Fans will not be able to attend as the fixture is set to be played behind closed doors at the Etihad Campus’ Academy Stadium.

The game will kick off at 6pm and is available to watch on Manchester City’s official streaming service, City+.

A subscription to the service is available for £1.99 a month on a rolling contract which can be cancelled at any time. To sign up, visit the official Manchester City website.

Barnsley are unable to stream the action live on iFollow Barnsley but will be providing pre-match build-up on their social channels, a match report, highlights and post-match reaction.

The Reds were initially due to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday but that fixture was cancelled.

So far in pre-season, recently-appointed head coach Markus Schopp has oversaw victories over Rochdale and Sheffield Wednesday as well as a 0-0 draw with Morecambe.

Barnsley kick off their competitive campaign at Cardiff City on August 7.

PRE-SEASON: Barnsley travel to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday evening. Picture: Getty Images.