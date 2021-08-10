How Barnsley FC players rated at Bolton Wanderers

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup tie at Bolton Wanderers.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:10 pm
Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow on the attack against Bolton's MJ Williams. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Walton: Made one important first-half save to grasp Johnston's effort. Will have been relieved it was straight at him. Had to keep his concentration as Bolton pressed late on and made a key save at the death to thwart Sheehan. 6

Moon: Up against an experienced operator in Delfouneso and kept him relatively quiet and stuck to his guns. Booked. 6

Helik: Made one important saving first-half challenge and looked in control of the situation and exactly what he is. A defensive leader and Barnsley leaned him. 8

Halme: Had to be alert on the night, with Bolton posting some pockets of danger down the right. 6

Miller: Well up for it at his hometown club in his first Reds start - in an unfamiliar right-wing role. Tons of effort and one great cross for an early chance for Adeboyejo. Some other deliveries were mixed, but plenty to enthuse about as well. 7

Benson: Clearly has an eye for a pass. Not everything came off, but produced some nice cultured stuff at times. Has something about him. Booked. 7

Styles: Some nice touches, but could not grab the game by the scruff of the neck. 6

J Williams: His excellent early centre should have been dispatched by Oduor. Trademark energy and defended well. 7

Adeboyejo: Planted a great early chance straight at Dixon and lacked composure with another first-half opportunity. Could do with a goal. 5

Woodrow: Produced some intelligent movement and was involved a fair bit in linking play. Helped out defensively and the captain's armband looks to sit well with him, although was not majorly involved where he can hurt teams. 6

Oduor: Handed an advanced role in the forward line and should have put Barnsley ahead early on and blazed over a decent second-hall chance. Will be better for the outing at least. 6

Substitutes: Thompson (Adeboyejo 56). A bit raw, but clearly a real speedster. Drew one booking from a Bolton player. 6

Cole (Woodrow 60). Handed his 'second' Reds debut from the bench. Had one opportunity which he put straight at Dixon and missed the key penalty in the shoot-out. 6

Kane (Styles 60). Another who be better for the outing and had to be alert as Bolton went for it late on. Booked. 6

Not used: Collins, Sibbick, Frieser, Sraha.

