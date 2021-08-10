Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow on the attack against Bolton's MJ Williams. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Walton: Made one important first-half save to grasp Johnston's effort. Will have been relieved it was straight at him. Had to keep his concentration as Bolton pressed late on and made a key save at the death to thwart Sheehan. 6

Moon: Up against an experienced operator in Delfouneso and kept him relatively quiet and stuck to his guns. Booked. 6

Helik: Made one important saving first-half challenge and looked in control of the situation and exactly what he is. A defensive leader and Barnsley leaned him. 8

Halme: Had to be alert on the night, with Bolton posting some pockets of danger down the right. 6

Miller: Well up for it at his hometown club in his first Reds start - in an unfamiliar right-wing role. Tons of effort and one great cross for an early chance for Adeboyejo. Some other deliveries were mixed, but plenty to enthuse about as well. 7

Benson: Clearly has an eye for a pass. Not everything came off, but produced some nice cultured stuff at times. Has something about him. Booked. 7

Styles: Some nice touches, but could not grab the game by the scruff of the neck. 6

J Williams: His excellent early centre should have been dispatched by Oduor. Trademark energy and defended well. 7

Adeboyejo: Planted a great early chance straight at Dixon and lacked composure with another first-half opportunity. Could do with a goal. 5

Woodrow: Produced some intelligent movement and was involved a fair bit in linking play. Helped out defensively and the captain's armband looks to sit well with him, although was not majorly involved where he can hurt teams. 6

Oduor: Handed an advanced role in the forward line and should have put Barnsley ahead early on and blazed over a decent second-hall chance. Will be better for the outing at least. 6

Substitutes: Thompson (Adeboyejo 56). A bit raw, but clearly a real speedster. Drew one booking from a Bolton player. 6

Cole (Woodrow 60). Handed his 'second' Reds debut from the bench. Had one opportunity which he put straight at Dixon and missed the key penalty in the shoot-out. 6

Kane (Styles 60). Another who be better for the outing and had to be alert as Bolton went for it late on. Booked. 6