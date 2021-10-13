How Barnsley's squad market value has increased compared to Huddersfield Town, Hull City and more

Over the course of the season, market values of players can change considerably, depending on runs of form, goals, promotion etc.

Similarly, if a team are to struggle or get relegated, their market value can plummet.

We have now witnessed a chunk of Championship fixtures and the start to each side’s campaign has already affected their market value – according to Transfermarkt’s data.

We take a look at how Barnsley’s squad market value has changed compared to every other Championship side, and ranked them in order of their league position, as well as each club’s most highly valued player.

1. AFC Bournemouth Start of season overall squad market value: £103.82m. End of season overall squad market value: £101.75m. Overall percentage change: -2.0%. Most valuable player: David Brooks (estimated market value = £14.4m) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. West Brom Start of season overall squad market value: £69.8m. End of season overall squad market value: £72.5m. Overall percentage change: +3.9%. Most valuable player: Grady Diangana (estimated market value = £9m) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. Coventry City Start of season overall squad market value: £14.4m. End of season overall squad market value: £14.94m. Overall percentage change: +3.8%. Most valuable player: Gustavo Hamer & Jake Clarke-Salter (estimated market value = £1.8m) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Stoke City Start of season overall squad market value: £41.85m. Current overall squad market value: £52.47m. Overall percentage change: 25.4%. Most valuable player: Abdallah Sima (estimated market value = £9.9m) Photo: Graham Chadwick Photo Sales