Promoting youth is an important step for any football club with an academy, but the decision to hand 19-year-olds Bobby Pointon, Dylan Youmbi and Harvey Rowe first-team squad numbers as well as one-year contract extensions feeds into how Bradford City are trying to change their squad this season.

"There could be changes to the way we structure the squad in terms of numbers," chief executive Ryan Sparks told The Yorkshire Post last month.

"We carried a very heavy squad last season and a lot of players who didn't feature much so we might go a little bit leaner and have the ability to change formations more fluidly."

A "leaner" squad of senior professionals requires greater trust in the young players beneath, players like midfielder Pointon, forward Youmbi and defender Rowe.

The latter in particular ticks the versatility box too, with Rowe comfortable across the right flank as well as the defensive line. Younger players by their very nature tend to be more flexible as they learn the game, and the first signing manager Mark Hughes made this summer – former Barnsley and Leeds United player Clarke Oduor – is another capable of filling a variety of positions.

A proper academy upbringing often brings a tough of culture to rugged League Two football as well.

“I like playing with the ball on the floor," says Pointon.

In the 21st Century, when it has become even easier and more desirable for richer English clubs to pick off top talent before it reaches first-team level, it has become harder for smaller clubs to utilise academy talent at senior level. Finn Cousin-Dawson and Kian Scales spent the second half of last season on loan, player-coach Colin Doyle, not youngster Heath Richardson, was the regular substitute goalkeeper.

SIGNED UP: Bradford City teenagers (left to right) Dylan Youmbi, Bobby Pointon and Harvey Rowe have signed new contracts at Valley Parade

Just because they have been given squad numbers, there is no guarantee that the eyes for goal Pointon and Youmbi showed on loan at the likes of Brighouse Town, Farsley Celtic and Stocksbridge Park Steels last season will translate into first-team opportunities, or that the things Rowe said he picked up in Guiseley's dressing room will force him into the senior picture.

But the fact Hughes has dipped them in at Woodhouse Grove – and that Youmbi travelled to Newport County with the first team in March – bodes well, as do his comments after the trio signed their one-year deals.

“We have three very talented players on our hands, who each have a bright future in the game," said Hughes, who came through Manchester United's famed youth system. "They bring different traits and qualities to our dressing room, and continue to develop really well.

“They have been in and around the building for well over a year now, training with the first team and impressing in a number of bounce fixtures we played throughout the course of last season.

“I am excited to see them continuing to develop over the coming campaign, and look forward to seeing them back for pre-season training this month.”