The hero of Barnsley's 2020 great escape has promised to bring “excitement” with him after joining Bradford City on a three-year contract.

But Clarke Oduor’s versatility should be just as important in the evolution of Mark Hughes's squad.

The Kenyan international scored the goal at Brentford which kept the Reds in the Championship having looked doomed to relegation when English football locked down for the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the former Leeds United player struggled to build on that, and was released by League One Barnsley at the end of the season.

He has moved to Bradford, where he will provide competition for left-back Liam Ridehalgh, but could also play in front of him.

He hopes to bring a bit of excitement along the way.

“I am here to hopefully help us get back up the leagues," he said. "It is a three-year contract, so I am just looking forward to kicking on here.

“I signed for Barnsley four years ago and have a decent level of experience. It has been good to go out on loan and find a little bit more out about the league, so I feel I am ready to enjoy my time here.

DYNAMIC: Bradford City signing Clarke Oduor

“My game is about excitement. I like to get on the ball a lot and make things happen, creating chances for myself and my team-mates. That is what I am all about.

“Hopefully, I can get the fans off their seats. It is a fresh start for me, something new. It feels good and I cannot wait to meet the lads and get going.”

Chief executive Ryan Sparks told The Yorkshire Post last month the Bantams were looking to make their squad leaner and more flexible tactically, so the appeal of the versatile 23-year-old is clear.

As well as playing all the way down the left, he has played on the right wing and at inside-forward in Markus Schopp's 3-4-2-1.

Hughes called him "a versatile, dynamic player".

Bradford struggled at the end of last season when left-winger Harry Chapman was injured, with none of Thierry Nevers, Emmanuel Osadebe, Dara Costelloe or Abo Eisa taking their opportunity. Only Osadebe has been retained for 2023-24.

Having loaned left-back Matty Foulds to Harrogate Town for game-time in January, they replaced him with Rotherham United's Tojali Bola but he made just four appearances, two from the bench.

Oduor made his only Leeds appearance as an 87th-minute substitute against Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup third round in 2019 before moving to Oakwell that summer.