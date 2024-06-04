How can I watch England's Euro 2024 games? BBC & ITV Euro 2024 schedule in full, plus streaming details
England fans are dreaming of silverware as the Three Lions prepare for Euro 2024. Whether supporters are travelling over to Germany or watching the action from home, the pressure is on Gareth Southgate and his players to do the business. Every match is being televised on either ITV or BBC for free so everyone can keep up to date with every kick of the ball.
Here is a look at England’s fixtures and how to watch them...
Serbia
England face Serbia in their first Group C game at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday 16th June, with a kick-off time of 20:00 BST. The game is being shown live on BBC. It is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Denmark
England then lock horns with Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt on Thursday 20th June, with kick-off at 17:00. BBC are also showing this match live while it is again available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Slovenia
As for England’s final group fixture, they take on Slovenia at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne at 20:00 on Tuesday 25th June. This is will be on ITV instead and can also be streamed on ITVX.
Euro 2024 TV schedule in full
All kick-off times are BST.
14 June: Germany v Scotland (20:00) - ITV
15 June: Hungary v Switzerland (14:00) - ITV
15 June: Spain v Croatia (17:00) - ITV
15 June: Italy v Albania (20:00) - BBC
16 June: Poland v Netherlands (14:00) - BBC
16 June: Slovenia v Denmark (17:00) - ITV
16 June: Serbia v England (20:00) - BBC
17 June: Romania v Ukraine (14:00) - BBC
17 June: Belgium v Slovakia (17:00) - ITV
17 June: Austria v France (20:00) - ITV
18 June: Turkey v Georgia (17:00) - BBC
18 June: Portugal v Czech Republic (20:00) - BBC
19 June: Croatia v Albania (14:00) - ITV
19 June: Germany v Hungary (17:00) - BBC
19 June: Scotland v Switzerland (20:00) - BBC
20 June: Slovenia v Serbia (14:00) - ITV
20 June: Denmark v England (17:00) - BBC
20 June: Spain v Italy (20:00) - ITV
21 June: Slovakia v Ukraine (14:00) - BBC
21 June: Poland v Austria (17:00) - ITV
21 June: Netherlands v France (20:00) - BBC
22 June: Georgia v Czech Republic (14:00) - BBC
22 June: Turkey v Portugal (17:00) - ITV
22 June: Belgium v Romania (20:00) - ITV
23 June: Switzerland v Germany (20:00) - BBC
23 June: Scotland v Hungary (20:00) - BBC
24 June: Albania v Spain (20:00) - BBC
24 June: Croatia v Italy (20:00) - BBC
25 June: Netherlands v Austria (17:00) - BBC
25 June: France v Poland (17:00) - BBC
25 June: England v Slovenia (20:00) - ITV
25 June: Denmark v Serbia (20:00) - ITV
26 June: Slovakia v Romania (17:00) - BBC
26 June: Ukraine v Belgium (17:00) - BBC
26 June: Georgia v Portugal (20:00) - ITV
26 June: Czech Republic v Turkey (20:00) - ITV
Both broadcasters will show the final which is being held in Berlin on Sunday 14 July 2024.
