England head to Germany this summer as they look to win the tournament

England fans are dreaming of silverware as the Three Lions prepare for Euro 2024. Whether supporters are travelling over to Germany or watching the action from home, the pressure is on Gareth Southgate and his players to do the business. Every match is being televised on either ITV or BBC for free so everyone can keep up to date with every kick of the ball.

Here is a look at England’s fixtures and how to watch them...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serbia

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England face Serbia in their first Group C game at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday 16th June, with a kick-off time of 20:00 BST. The game is being shown live on BBC. It is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Denmark

England then lock horns with Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt on Thursday 20th June, with kick-off at 17:00. BBC are also showing this match live while it is again available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Slovenia

As for England’s final group fixture, they take on Slovenia at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne at 20:00 on Tuesday 25th June. This is will be on ITV instead and can also be streamed on ITVX.

Euro 2024 TV schedule in full

All kick-off times are BST.

14 June: Germany v Scotland (20:00) - ITV

15 June: Hungary v Switzerland (14:00) - ITV

15 June: Spain v Croatia (17:00) - ITV

15 June: Italy v Albania (20:00) - BBC

16 June: Poland v Netherlands (14:00) - BBC

16 June: Slovenia v Denmark (17:00) - ITV

16 June: Serbia v England (20:00) - BBC

17 June: Romania v Ukraine (14:00) - BBC

17 June: Belgium v Slovakia (17:00) - ITV

17 June: Austria v France (20:00) - ITV

18 June: Turkey v Georgia (17:00) - BBC

18 June: Portugal v Czech Republic (20:00) - BBC

19 June: Croatia v Albania (14:00) - ITV

19 June: Germany v Hungary (17:00) - BBC

19 June: Scotland v Switzerland (20:00) - BBC

20 June: Slovenia v Serbia (14:00) - ITV

20 June: Denmark v England (17:00) - BBC

20 June: Spain v Italy (20:00) - ITV

21 June: Slovakia v Ukraine (14:00) - BBC

21 June: Poland v Austria (17:00) - ITV

21 June: Netherlands v France (20:00) - BBC

22 June: Georgia v Czech Republic (14:00) - BBC

22 June: Turkey v Portugal (17:00) - ITV

22 June: Belgium v Romania (20:00) - ITV

23 June: Switzerland v Germany (20:00) - BBC

23 June: Scotland v Hungary (20:00) - BBC

24 June: Albania v Spain (20:00) - BBC

24 June: Croatia v Italy (20:00) - BBC

25 June: Netherlands v Austria (17:00) - BBC

25 June: France v Poland (17:00) - BBC

25 June: England v Slovenia (20:00) - ITV

25 June: Denmark v Serbia (20:00) - ITV

26 June: Slovakia v Romania (17:00) - BBC

26 June: Ukraine v Belgium (17:00) - BBC

26 June: Georgia v Portugal (20:00) - ITV

26 June: Czech Republic v Turkey (20:00) - ITV