A number of clubs could still finish in the top six with Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough carrying the flag for Yorkshire in the battle for promotion.

The Terriers are second in the table but have played more games than all of the sides around them while Middlesbrough occupy sixth place with the Blades a further point and place behind in the ladder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we take a look at the games left to play for the teams in the top 12 to see who faces the most difficult run-in in the race for promotion.

Fulham

It would seemingly take a miracle to prevent Fulham from securing promotion. They sit 11 points clear of second-placed Huddersfield Town with their next two games coming against sides in the relegation battle.

They are still set to play a key role in the promotion race, as they are scheduled to face eight of the 11 sides between second and 12th before the end of the campaign.

Fixtures remaining: Swansea (A), Barnsley (A), West Brom (A), Nottingham Forest, (H), QPR (A), Middlesbrough (A), Coventry (H), Derby (A), Preston (H), Bournemouth (A), Luton (H), Sheffield United (A).

PROMOTION AIMS: For Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

Huddersfield Town

The Terriers moved into second place in the table on Friday night with a comfortable win over struggling Peterborough. They face a crucial run in their promotion bid over the coming weeks as they travel to West Brom and Millwall before hosting Bournemouth.

Four of their final six games are on home soil with their final away fixtures coming against Middlesbrough and Coventry.

Fixtures remaining: West Brom (A), Millwall (A), Bournemouth (H), Hull (A), Luton (H), QPR (H), Middlesbrough (A), Barnsley (H), Coventry (A), Bristol City (H).

PROMOTION AIMS: For Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty Images.

Bournemouth

The Cherries have played the fewest games of any club in the Championship with 32. They face three of the bottom four in their next three fixtures before travelling to the Terriers in a crunch meeting.

In their final eight games they face seven of the top 12, giving plenty of hope to Huddersfield who are one point ahead of them having played four more games.

Fixtures remaining: Peterborough (H), Derby (H), Reading (H), Huddersfield (A), Bristol City (H), West Brom (A), Sheffield United (A), Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Fulham (H), Swansea (A), Blackburn (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Millwall (H).

PROMOTION AIMS: For Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images.

Blackburn Rovers

Rovers face Millwall next before taking on three of the sides in the bottom six. They have played one more game than the majority of sides below them and know that victories against the teams at the lower end of the table are a must if they are to remain in the play-off spots.

In their final 11 games, only four fixtures come against sides in the top 12.

Fixtures remaining: Millwall (H), Bristol City (H), Derby (H), Reading (A), Coventry (A), Blackpool (H), Peterborough (A), Stoke (H), Preston (A), Bournemouth (H), Birmingham (A).

QPR

The Loftus Road outfit face a tough run of games to end the season, as they are set to play seven of the top 12 before the end of the campaign.

With a number of sides just a handful of points behind them, QPR face a tough task to remain in the play-off spots.

Fixtures remaining: Luton (A), Nottingham Forest (A), Peterborough (H), Fulham (H), Sheffield United (A), Preston (A), Huddersfield (A), Derby (H), Stoke (A), Sheffield United (H), Swansea (A).

Middlesbrough

Boro have steadily rose up the Championship table under Chris Wilder. They will climb into fourth if they beat Sheffield United tomorrow evening.

Of their final 12 games, half are against play-off chasing sides while the other six come against teams in the bottom half of the table.

Fixtures remaining: Sheffield United (A), Millwall (A), Birmingham (A), Peterborough (A), Fulham (H), Hull (H), Bournemouth (A), Huddersfield (H), Swansea (A), Cardiff (H), Stoke (H), Preston (A).

Sheffield United

The Blades will move into fourth if they defeat Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. Paul Heckingbottom's side have shot into play-off contention since his appointment late last year.

Like Middlesbrough, half of their remaining games are against top-half sides while they face four of the bottom 12 teams in five of their final five games.

Fixtures remaining: Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Blackpool (A), Barnsley (H), Stoke (A), QPR (H), Bournemouth (H), Reading (H), Bristol City (A), Cardiff (H), QPR (A), Fulham (H).

Luton Town

The Hatters have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this season. Their next three games are against sides still in contention for a play-off spot.

They finish the campaign against sides at opposite ends of the table, travelling to Fulham in their final away contest before hosting 21st-placed Reading in the final game of the season.

Fixtures remaining: Coventry (A), QPR (H), Preston (H), Hull (A), Millwall (H), Peterborough (A), Huddersfield (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Cardiff (A), Blackpool (H), Fulham (A), Reading (H).

Nottingham Forest

Forest spent the first part of the campaign in the relegation zone but have steadily moved up the table under Steve Cooper.

Apart from an away trip to Bournemouth in their penultimate fixture, they have a better final run-in than most as they take on Peterborough, Swansea and Hull in the final weeks of the season.

Fixtures remaining: Reading (H), QPR (H), Fulham (A), Blackpool (A), Coventry (H), Birmingham (H), Luton (A), West Brom (H), Peterborough (A), Swansea (H), Bournemouth (A), Hull (A).

Millwall

Millwall's next three games could decide their fate as they take on three of the current top six. They still have games against Barnsley, Peterborough and Hull before ending the season with an away trip to Bournemouth.

Fixtures remaining: Blackburn (A), Middlesbrough (H), Huddersfield (H), Stoke (A), Luton (A), Swansea (H), Barnsley (H), Preston (A), Hull (H), Birmingham (A), Peterborough (H), Bournemouth (A).

Coventry

The Sky Blues take on seven of the top nine before the end of the campaign, in one of the more difficult run of games of the sides left in the top half.

Fixtures remaining: Luton (H), Sheffield United (H), Hull (H), Derby (A), Blackburn (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Fulham (A), Birmingham (A), Bournemouth (H), West Brom (A), Huddersfield (H), Stoke (A).

Preston North End

Preston's victory over Bournemouth on Saturday proved significant for Huddersfield as it kept the Terriers in the top two. It also reignited their own hopes of reaching the play-offs.

With 10 games remaining they still have five games against the current top eight to come.