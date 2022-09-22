How do Huddersfield Town's next head coach candidates fare on club's priority criteria?

It could provide a lot of clues as to who is and is not in their thinking to replace Danny Schofield.

The Terriers want a coach, rather than a manager – someone comfortable working in a continental-style set-up with a sporting director, head of analysis, head of recruitment and so on – and someone to fit into their style of play and thinking.

Ripping things up and starting again makes no sense nine games into a Championship season with no transfer window until January or pre-season until June. They might be in an international break but call-ups mean they only have 12 senior players training at the moment. It will not be until Thursday of next week until any new managers/coaches appointed in this window can really get to grips with their squads.

NUMBER TWO: Michael Carrick was assistant to Jose Mourinho (far left) at Manchester United

Having felt they had to rush the last appointment because of the timing of Carlos Corberan's July resignation, the way it backfired under Schofield has only added to the pressure to get it right. Victory in Narcis Pelach's first game in caretaker charge has made speed less important still.

But talking about the search on Saturday, sporting director Leigh Bromby highlighted one factor which seems to be looming large in their thinking.

"Speaking to Dean (Hoyle, the owner/chairman), what we think is right for the club is someone who has worked with a top club (and) can actually bring something to us like Carlos did (having worked) with (Marcelo) Bielsa and (David Wagner did with Jurgen Klopp)."

Schofield also worked at Leeds United in Bielsa's first season there. The only recent exception has been Danny Cowley, who came up through non-league football.

LEARNING EXPERIENCE: David Wagner (right) was able to add some of what he had learnt from Jurgen Klopp (left) when he took his first head coach job at Huddersfield Town

It counted against Paul Warne, who now looks set to leave Rotherham United for Derby County, but where does that leave some of the leading runners and riders?

DAVID WAGNER

The bookmaker's favourite from the start certainly ticks all the boxes when it comes to having worked under a top manager (Klopp, at Borussia Dortmund) and fitting the system and philosophy. The question marks around him are more from both sides about whether he should return to a club where he had a lot of success.

ANTHONY BARRY

SERIAL WINNER: Carlo Ancelotti (right) won three European Cups before working with Duncan Ferguson at Everton. He has since won another.

Like many top coaches the 36-year-old did not have a stellar coaching career but already has some enviable off-field experience. He stayed at Chelsea after being brought there by Frank Lampard, meaning he worked with European Cup winner Thomas Tuchel, and is on the coaching staff of the world's second-ranked international football team, working under Roberto Martinez with Belgium, having joined them from the Republic of Ireland.

MICHAEL CARRICK

Apart from all the leading managers he played for – most notably seven years for Sir Alex Ferguson – the former England midfielder had a short spell on Jose Mourinho's Manchester United coaching staff. The time under his successor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, does not carry the same gravitas.

STEVEN SCHUMACHER

Although he came through Everton's academy and played age-group football for England, the highly-rated Plymouth Argyle manager does not score so well when it comes to having worked with the coaching elite. His senior playing career all came at Football League level – including a large chunk with Bradford City – and his coaching work has been played out there too. Not short of qualities, but does not seem to fit this particular bill.

DUNCAN FERGUSON

Like Barry and Carrick, the Scot is yet to be a permanent manager but the list of people he has worked under is breathtaking. Played under Walter Smith and Sir Bobby Robson, and was assistant to European Cup winners Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez at Everton.

LIAM ROSENIOR