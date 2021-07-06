How Huddersfield Town's bold £60m-rated side could look this season - according to Football Manager

How Huddersfield Town's bold £60m-rated side could look this season - according to Football Manager

Huddersfield Town will look to bring in further quality players this summer, as they look for a much improved season after a tricky 2020/21 campaign.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:01 pm

The Terriers have already snapped up the likes of former star man Jordan Rhodes, full-back Ollie Turnton, and experienced defender Matty Pearson following his release from divisional rivals Luton Town.

For a bit of fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager, and simulated the game to the first day of the upcoming season to see how Huddersfield Town line up with their predicted new signings on show.

This is how the Terriers' starting XI and substitutes are predicted to look in a home clash at the John Smith's Stadium against Birmingham City.

1. GK: Ryan Schofield

Schofield keeps his spot as Huddersfield's number one, after the club fended off interest from Blackpool.

Photo: Alex Pantling

Buy photo

2. RB: Pipa

Now worth £7m, Pipa starts on the right side of the back four. He impressed in pre-season, providing two assists and ensuring his side kept a couple of clean sheets.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Buy photo

3. CB: Naby Sarr

So far, no new changes for the Terriers, with current player Sarr starting at centre-back.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Buy photo

4. CB: Tudor Baluta

Here we go - a new face in the starting XI. The Terriers paid close to £4m to land the Romania international, who joined from Premier League side Brighton. He's capable of playing in defence or in midfield.

Photo: Alex Burstow

Buy photo
Football ManagerJordan RhodesMatty PearsonLuton Town
