How Huddersfield Town's bold £60m-rated side could look this season - according to Football Manager
Huddersfield Town will look to bring in further quality players this summer, as they look for a much improved season after a tricky 2020/21 campaign.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:01 pm
The Terriers have already snapped up the likes of former star man Jordan Rhodes, full-back Ollie Turnton, and experienced defender Matty Pearson following his release from divisional rivals Luton Town.
For a bit of fun, we've fired up the latest edition of Football Manager, and simulated the game to the first day of the upcoming season to see how Huddersfield Town line up with their predicted new signings on show.
This is how the Terriers' starting XI and substitutes are predicted to look in a home clash at the John Smith's Stadium against Birmingham City.
Page 1 of 5