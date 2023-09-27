Anyone looking at the Championship table can see it: the Tigers are on the prowl.

Hull City are fourth, unbeaten since an opening week of the season which saw them lose to Norwich City, and Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup. Beating Leicester City and drawing 0-0 with Leeds United were warnings.

Under Acun Ilicali's chairmanship, Hull have never been shy about their ambitions and the Turkish television mogul’s spending has pushed the limits of financial fair play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But because last season was so unspectacular – 15th in the division – few beyond East Yorkshire have taken much note. The reality is, important foundations were being laid – in terms of rebuilding broken relationships with the fans and, since November's appointment of Liam Rosenior as coach, establishing a clear way of playing. Vice-chairman Tan Kesler thinks that work is already self-sustaining.

"A year and a half ago we were really naive with our ambitions," admits Ilicali's man on the ground. "The most important thing was to establish unity back in the club, then create a playing style everybody's pleased to watch and support.

"The unity part, because of the chairman and his approach, took a short time to establish because people could see we really want to do good for the club and for everyone to enjoy their own club and feel like they have a voice in it.

"The football part was the very tricky part because coming into a football heaven in England, applying our skills in a different culture, an environment where football had been developed and played at a very high level, was a challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think we've put together the best tools and the chairman's really made us think out of the box, take risks and approach things not in the traditional way.

GAMEPLAN: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior has developed a playing style in line with the owner's ideas about the game

"When I say 'naive' people maybe think that's a weakness but I mean a clean approach. When you approach a new project with pre-determined ideas or previous experiences, it becomes very systematic.

"We're risk-takers, very hot-blooded but we love the game. We've learned you need a system and a battleplan to achieve bigger dreams."

Importantly, Kesler thinks Hull’s structure is no longer dependent on individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're in and out, so the identity of the club is more important," he stresses. "I'm not saying none of us will continue with this but we have to be prepared for our absence, it's always possible.

"If Liam left we would struggle but the identity would remain because this club will always play entertaining football and we want to be dominating the ball and creating chances as best as we can. We will not turn back to direct football.

"But we're working towards all that as if Liam is never going to leave.

"It's the same with the players. Ozan Tufan is a very important piece to the puzzle but when he got injured we tried to work our way around it. We shouldn't feel like our world came to an end.

"All we are doing is reassuring, plus bits and pieces for the future and unexpected situations.