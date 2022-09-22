How Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough can turn form around to close gap on Sheffield United - Football Talk
THE go-to football show that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to cast their eye over the form of Yorkshire’s Championship, League One and League Two clubs heading into the international break.
What can Hul City do to arrest their mini-slump and who will Huddersfield Town bring in to replace the axed Danny Schofield.
Lower down, we look at the season so far for Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.