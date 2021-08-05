How Hull City's opening day record compares to Barnsley and Huddersfield Town

Newly-promoted Hull City start their return to life in the second tier with a clash against Preston North End on Saturday afternoon, while Barnsley look to build on last season’s play-off disappointment by getting things up and running against Cardiff City.

Huddersfield Town will also kick off their season this weekend with a trip to face Wayne Rooney’s threadbare Derby County side.

The boffins at Bookmakers.tv have been flicking back through the history books to see how every Championship club have fared on their 10 most recent opening day outings, and we’ve compiled a league table showcasing the results.

Will it be a positive return to action in the second tier for the Yorkshire clubs, or will it be disappointment at the first hurdle?

Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown of all the standings...

1. Blackburn Rovers - 24th Won: 0 Drawn: 4 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -8 Points: 4 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo

2. Stoke City - 23rd Won: 0 Drawn: 4 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -7 Points: 4 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

3. Huddersfield Town - 22nd Won: 2 Drawn: 1 Lost: 7 Goal Difference: -9 Points: 7 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Middlesbrough - 21st Won: 1 Drawn: 5 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 8 (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Photo: Ross Kinnaird Buy photo