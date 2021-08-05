EFL match ball. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

How Hull City's opening day record compares to Barnsley and Huddersfield Town

It’s been a long wait, but the 2021/22 Championship campaign is finally set to get underway this weekend.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:05 pm

Newly-promoted Hull City start their return to life in the second tier with a clash against Preston North End on Saturday afternoon, while Barnsley look to build on last season’s play-off disappointment by getting things up and running against Cardiff City.

Huddersfield Town will also kick off their season this weekend with a trip to face Wayne Rooney’s threadbare Derby County side.

The boffins at Bookmakers.tv have been flicking back through the history books to see how every Championship club have fared on their 10 most recent opening day outings, and we’ve compiled a league table showcasing the results.

Will it be a positive return to action in the second tier for the Yorkshire clubs, or will it be disappointment at the first hurdle?

Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown of all the standings...

1. Blackburn Rovers - 24th

Won: 0 Drawn: 4 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -8 Points: 4 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

2. Stoke City - 23rd

Won: 0 Drawn: 4 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -7 Points: 4 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

3. Huddersfield Town - 22nd

Won: 2 Drawn: 1 Lost: 7 Goal Difference: -9 Points: 7 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

4. Middlesbrough - 21st

Won: 1 Drawn: 5 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 8 (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

