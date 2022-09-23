The information, released by the Home Office, includes information on banning orders from the last seven season, including how many people are banned at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Despite no longer being in the Premier League, Middlesbrough currently has the most banning orders in force in Yorkshire, with 23. Sheffield Wednesday is second on the list with 19, with Leeds United on 18.

Other Yorkshire clubs into double figures for banning orders include Doncaster Rovers (15), Sheffield United and Barnsley (both 13) and Bradford City (10).

Elland Road Stadium.

Rotherham United has eight banning orders, Huddersfield Town has six, Hull City has five, York City has four and Harrogate Town and FC Halifax both have a single banning order in place.

NPCC Lead for Football Policing, Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “Disorder is a problem that has not gone away, and throughout the whole of last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country - from the Premier League right down to the National League.

“Following constructive talks with the Premier League, EFL and FA we are keen to support our partners in delivering their proposals – which include the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics.

“We are also pleased that the Government is adding Class A drugs offences to the banning order legislation. This will provide police with another option to tackle criminal and anti-social behaviour by those who are under the influence of drugs.

“Anyone who commits a criminal offence either outside or inside a football ground can expect to face the consequences of their actions. The increase in arrests demonstrates that the police are taking positive action, working closely with the CPS. We collectively need to make football a safe environment for the overwhelming majority of supporters who just want to enjoy the game.”

National figures show 2,198 arrests were made in the 2021-22 season, 59 per cent higher than in the 2018-19 season.

In addition, the figures show there were 1,308 people with Football Banning Orders (FBOs) at the end of the 2021-22 season, including 516 new orders issued, preventing those individuals from attending games, including the World Cup in Qatar.

Minister for the Home Office Jeremy Quin said: “Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, and it is unacceptable that the game we all love is tarnished by a minority of selfish troublemakers.

“The increase in football-related arrests shows that police are taking firm action to stop this disorder and preserve the enjoyment of the game for fans and families which I wholeheartedly support.”

The Football Banning Orders Authority can require those with a ban to report to local police and surrender their passport during the control period before and during overseas regulated matches and tournaments.