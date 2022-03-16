How many points will Barnsley need to stay in the Championship?

Just a matter of weeks ago, the Tykes looked destined for League One but Poya Asbaghi's side have come out swinging in their survival fight.

The Reds have lost just one of their last six games, winning three and drawing the other two. But just how many more points will they need?

Over the last five seasons, an average of 46 points has been enough to stay in the Championship. In the 2017-18 season, 43 points was enough to secure survival while the year before it was 51.

This season, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted that the 40-point mark will ensure survival. That would require the Reds to claim 12 points from their final nine games, which equates to 1.33 points-per-game.

Barnsley's points-per-game ratio in their last six outings has been just over 1.8, which suggests that if Asbaghi's side can continue their upward trajectory, they will still be a Championship club next season.

FiveThirtyEight have tipped Barnsley to finish on 38 points, one point behind Reading and safety. However, given recent form, optimism is growing that the Tykes will be the side to finish 21st.

In any case, next month's home clash against Reading at Oakwell looks set to be a defining role in the relegation battle.