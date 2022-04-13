How March Madness proved costly for Doncaster Rovers

Five points from safety with just four matches to go, the situation looks bleak but if Doncaster could follow last week’s win over Crewe Alexandra with another at home to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow, they will give themselves a glimmer of hope.

They would have a lot more but for one point from four games, three of them against then-relegation rivals Cheltenham Town, Gillingham and Fleetwood Town, in March.

“There was definite progress being made before a disappointing March really killed us and made us assess things,” said McSheffrey, given the job on a caretaker basis at the start of December, and permanently at the end of that month.

Gary McSheffrey, left counting the cost of a difficult March (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“The last couple (of games) we’ve gained a bit of momentum in terms of performance level and the result at the weekend.

“We got some really good wins in Feb and the end of Jan in a really difficult programme of games, and the programme in March where you actually think we can pick some points up, we’ve played two good halves of football in the month and not scored a goal.

“But it’s gone and all we can focus on is the positives we taken from the last couple of games and hopefully take that into the rest of the season.”