How Rotherham United’s characters can help Millers end wobble and into the Championship

The Millers are suffering a ‘wee wobble’ in the words of the Scottish midfielder, part of a side who were well beaten in a 2-0 midweek reverse at Burton, the club’s third defeat in four League One matches.

Paul Warne’s side have conceded five goals in their past two away games – the same total they had conceded on the road in the league in their previous 19 matches in 2021-22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the other end, Rotherham have netted just once in their last five league games home and away, ramping up the pressure ahead of Saturday’s game with Oxford United with their hold on the second automatic promotion spot being precarious.

GETTING THERE: Rotherham United's Jamie Lindsay battles for the ball with Ipswich Town's Dominic Thompson at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

After their midweek 3-0 loss at Portsmouth nine days ago, the Millers got over the line on home soil in their next game on a tense afternoon against Ipswich Town.

Now they must do the same at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend on another high-stakes occasion.

Lindsay said: “We are still in a good position and if you’d said to us at the start of the season, we’d have taken this position with three games to go.

“We cannot dwell on it [Burton] and beat ourselves up. It was not good enough; everybody knows that.

TOUGH WATCH: Rotherham United manager Paul Warne shows his dismay during Tuesday nioght's defeat to Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

“We need to pull ourselves together for a massive game on Saturday.

“We weren’t nervous [last Saturday]. Obviously, there’s pressure, but you need to be able to play with pressure.

“Every team has got it and we need to deal with it possibly a bit better.