How Steve Evans convinced Cameron Dawson to swap Sheffield Wednesday for Rotherham United

Cameron Dawson is looking forward to experiencing Rotherham United manager Steve Evans’ man-management skills first hand as he goes in search of his third promotion as a footballer.

The Scot’s pulling power has been evident with the calibre of signing he has made this summer – taken into double figures by Dawson's free-transfer arrival from Sheffield Wednesday – and the speed with which many have joined.

The initial approach for Dawson, who rejected a new Owls contract at the end of last season, came on a Friday and by the Monday the deal was signed, sealed and delivered.

Dawson was struck by how clear Evans was with him about what his job would be at the New York Stadium, and said it fit into the soundings he has taken about him.

Cameron Dawson explains why he swapped Sheffield Wednesday for Rotherham United (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“(He's) really clear in how he sees it, what sort of characters he wants,” he explained. “He's got his work done early in terms of a lot of signings.

“I was watching from afar for most of the summer, watching those signings and thinking, 'Wow, what a project that's going to be next season.'

“When I spoke to him he just outlined what he expects from me and from any player pulling on that Rotherham United jersey. It was music to my ears.

“Clarity's important in any job, any walk of life. People want to know where they are, where they stand and how they're valued.

“The manager's very good at that.

“I've never worked with him previously but speaking to people they all say the man-management side of things is brilliant and I'm really looking forward to getting to work with him and his staff. I can't wait to get started.”

Dawson won promotion from League One via the 2023 play-offs as a Wednesday player, and spent the previous season getting out of League Two on loan at Matt Taylor's Exeter City.

“As footballers you want to be competing at the top end of the league,” he said. “That was one of my conversations with the manager, that I want to play in those top-of-the-table clashes, those ones that you really need to win, those games that mean something.

“That's what my driving force as a player is and I want another medal on the wall at the end of the season.

“With the signings the manager's made already, everyone will be taking note of Rotherham.

“We might have a few people wanting to turn us over but hopefully we can get the upper hand.

“As a professional footballer you have to have high standards and perform week in, week out, it doesn't matter what football club you play for.

“The manager's tried to sign players that have had success in this league and know what it takes.

“It can't all be nicey nicey, we'll have to pick up those horrible 1-0 wins and do that side of the game because that's what League One's all about in my opinion.

“It can't all be pretty all the time.