How the noble art is helping Bradford City striker Bobby Pointon pack a punch for League Two side
The Bradford City striker is starting to punch his weight at first-team level and has revealed that the noble art has played its part in his development.
Earlier in his teens, he boxed for Yorkshire and it has had spin-off effects in terms of his football after deciding to focus on that professionally as opposed to boxing.
Pointon said: "I boxed for five or six years. I got decent, to be fair and started boxing for Yorkshire.
"I then got a scholarship so I decided to take football and pack boxing in.
"It was (difficult) as I did really enjoy boxing as well. But football just got the better of it. I really enjoyed it and that's what I wanted to do.
"I had a word with my family and chose football.
"It definitely (helps). Me and my family saw the differences straightaway in my robustness and confidence.
"My confidence went from zero to 100 when I started boxing. Especially when I started fighting and competing and my confidence went higher.
"I started seeing improvements in my football game as well and the club has seen that as well."
Forward Vadaine Oliver, who underwent knee surgery in the close season, got through his first full training session on Thursday.
Caretaker-boss Kevin McDonald, speaking ahead of City's long trip to Sutton United on Saturday, said: “He will be back soon enough and that can only be a positive for the team.”
Key midfielder Alex Pattison is 'still a few weeks away' from a first-team return after picking up a separate hamstring injury.
"You’ve got to take a bit of extra time with that because Patto was crucial for us at the start of the season," McDonald continued.