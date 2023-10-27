How the noble art is helping Bradford City striker Bobby Pointon pack a punch for League Two side

BOBBY POINTON may still be a raw teenager, but no-one can accuse him of not being able to look after himself on the football pitch.

The Bradford City striker is starting to punch his weight at first-team level and has revealed that the noble art has played its part in his development.

Earlier in his teens, he boxed for Yorkshire and it has had spin-off effects in terms of his football after deciding to focus on that professionally as opposed to boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pointon said: "I boxed for five or six years. I got decent, to be fair and started boxing for Yorkshire.

Bradford City striker Bobby Pointon, wearing the number 23 shirt, celebrates with Alex Gilliead after his equaliser for the Bantams against Grimsby Town in September. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"I then got a scholarship so I decided to take football and pack boxing in.

"It was (difficult) as I did really enjoy boxing as well. But football just got the better of it. I really enjoyed it and that's what I wanted to do.

"I had a word with my family and chose football.

"It definitely (helps). Me and my family saw the differences straightaway in my robustness and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My confidence went from zero to 100 when I started boxing. Especially when I started fighting and competing and my confidence went higher.

"I started seeing improvements in my football game as well and the club has seen that as well."

Forward Vadaine Oliver, who underwent knee surgery in the close season, got through his first full training session on Thursday.

Caretaker-boss Kevin McDonald, speaking ahead of City's long trip to Sutton United on Saturday, said: “He will be back soon enough and that can only be a positive for the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key midfielder Alex Pattison is 'still a few weeks away' from a first-team return after picking up a separate hamstring injury.