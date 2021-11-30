How to buy tickets to watch England Lionesses at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium

After beating Austria 1-0 at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Saturday, Sarina Wiegman's will take to the field in South Yorkshire this evening aiming to make it six wins from six.

The fixture against Latvia, who England beat 10-0 away from home in October, will kick off at 7pm.

GETTING PREPARED: England Lionesses train at Doncaster's Keepmost Stadium. Picture: Getty Images.

A handful of tickets are still available and can be purchased via the Club Doncaster website HERE. The tickets are priced at £15 per adult, £5 for over 60s and just £2.50 for anyone under the age of 18.