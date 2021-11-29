Leeds United face battle for Chile ace, Barnsley keen on Manchester City man as West Ham show interest in Sheffield United defender

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers and Chile ace Ben Brereton Diaz but face competition from Sevilla and Southampton.

Barnsley have reportedly contacted Manchester City over the availability of midfielder Tommy Doyle while West Ham are being linked with a swoop for Sheffield United loanee Ben Davies.

Middlesbrough are linked with a move for an Arsenal youngster while Nathan Baxter has revealed that he would be open to extending his stay at Hull City.

All the latest rumours involving Yorkshire clubs can be found below.

1. Leeds face battle for Diaz Leeds United and Sevilla have been joined by Southampton in the race for Blackburn Rovers and Chile ace Ben Brereton Diaz. (The Sun) Photo: Getty Images

2. Barnsley interested in Man City midfielder Barnsley, Swansea City and Blackpool and have all been in contact with Manchester City over the availability of Tommy Doyle as he struggles for game time on loan with Hamburg. (FLW) Photo: Getty Images

3. Boro in for Arsenal youngster Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Swansea City all want to sign Arsenal's England youth international striker Folarin Balogun on loan in January and it's Boro who are thought to be leading the race. (The Sun on Sunday) Photo: Getty Images

4. Blades defender could make West Ham switch Sheffield United's Liverpool loanee Ben Davies is reportedly on the radar of West Ham United who could table an offer for the defender in January to cut short his time at Bramall Lane. (FLW) Photo: Getty Images