All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park

How to watch Championship fixtures including Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough and QPR v Swansea City on TV

Championship football is back this evening and two Yorkshire sides are set to lock horns.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST

It will be a battle of the winless at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday will face fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

The division’s other winless side, Swansea City, face a trip to Queens Park Rangers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Southampton will take on Ipswich Town and Birmingham City will make the trip to Preston North End.

Most Popular
It will be a battle of the winless at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday will face fellow strugglers Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesIt will be a battle of the winless at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday will face fellow strugglers Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
It will be a battle of the winless at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday will face fellow strugglers Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Cardiff City are preparing to go head-to-head with Coventry City and Bristol City are set to host Plymouth Argyle.

Fortunately for those without match tickets, all the games will be shown live on TV.

Here is all the information you need ahead of the latest round of Championship fixtures.

When are the games kicking off?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Middlesbrough will begin at 8pm, although all other fixtures taking place tonight (September 20) will kick off at 7:45pm.

How can I watch the games?

Sky Sports Arena will be showing Preston North End’s meeting with Birmingham City. All other fixtures can be accessed via the Sky Sports red button.

How can I stream the games?

Matches can also be streamed via the Sky Sports app.

Related topics:Swansea CityQPRYorkshireHillsboroughMiddlesbroughBirmingham CityCardiff CityPreston North End