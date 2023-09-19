Championship football is back this evening and two Yorkshire sides are set to lock horns.

The division’s other winless side, Swansea City, face a trip to Queens Park Rangers.

Elsewhere, Southampton will take on Ipswich Town and Birmingham City will make the trip to Preston North End.

It will be a battle of the winless at Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday will face fellow strugglers Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Cardiff City are preparing to go head-to-head with Coventry City and Bristol City are set to host Plymouth Argyle.

Fortunately for those without match tickets, all the games will be shown live on TV.

Here is all the information you need ahead of the latest round of Championship fixtures.

When are the games kicking off?

Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Middlesbrough will begin at 8pm, although all other fixtures taking place tonight (September 20) will kick off at 7:45pm.

How can I watch the games?

Sky Sports Arena will be showing Preston North End’s meeting with Birmingham City. All other fixtures can be accessed via the Sky Sports red button.

How can I stream the games?