How to watch England v Germany - everything you need to know about Euro 2020 clash

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to his players during a training session at St George's Park

In total, England have played against Germany 32 times, with Germany winning 15, England winning 13 and four being draws.

When does the England v Germany game kick off?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game kicks off today (June 30) at 5pm, with a crowd of 40,000 fans watching at Wembley Stadium.

What channel is the game on?

The game will be broadcasted live on BBC One, with coverage due to start at 4pm.

How can I stream the game live?

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will provide a live stream of the game online.

The BBC Sport website will also have a live text commentary.

How can I listen to England v Germany on the radio?

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide a live radio commentary of the game.

What happens if England win?

If England win, they will be in the Euro 2020 quarter final and play against either Sweden or Ukraine.

The game will take place in Rome, July 3.