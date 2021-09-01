Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham and Dael Fry of Middlesbrough are considered amongst the most valuable players at their respective clubs

How valuable are the current Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley squads and how do they compare to league rivals? Championship clubs ranked by total squad value

The summer transfer window is closed for another year and the 24 EFL Championship clubs clubs have their squads in place to take them through to January (barring any late free agents coming in).

By Martyn Simpson
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:55 pm

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?

Here are the 24 Championship clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from highest to lowest.

(All stats via Transfermarkt).

1. Fulham

Total squad value: £133.34m MVP: Aleksandar Mitrovic Average age: 26.6 Foreign players: 21

2. Sheffield United

Total squad value: £111.69m MVP: Rhian Brewster Average age: 27.2 Foreign players: 14

3. Bournemouth

Total squad value: £101.79m MVP: David Brooks Average age: 25.1 Foreign players: 11

4. West Bromwich Albion

Total squad value: £70.7m MVP: Grady Diangana Average age: 25.8 Foreign players: 8

