Huddersfield and Barnsley to battle for ex-Man Utd starlet, ex-Leicester City man join second-tier side

The likes of striker Jordan Rhodes, Lee Nicholls and Ollie Turton have all arrived at the John Smith's Stadium ahead of the new campaign, and it will be fascinating to see how the Terriers line up on the first day of the new season.

Meanwhile, new signing Matty Pearson has been discussing his decision to join the club from Luton, and said: “I had just had a little girl and wanted to come back here. Until I went to Luton, I had always lived in West Yorkshire and it is nice to get back home and to come to a club like Huddersfield made it perfect.

“Football-wise, I am coming into my best years and have got lots to offer for the next three or four years. I am looking forward to it getting back to normal, having some atmosphere in the stadium and playing in front of people.

“I can get some family watching me, especially my grandparents who have not been for a couple of years now. It will be nice for them to come back and watch. All my family and those of my missus, Lucy, are all from up there.”

Elsewhere, down in the Championship fellow Yorkshire sides, Sheffield United, Hull City and Barnsley are also busy on the recruitment drive, as they look to finalise their squads for next season and hit the ground running and get the campaign off a strong start.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Posh keen on re-signing Marriott Peterborough United have been tipped to battle Hull City for their former striker Jack Marriott, who is currently on the books at Derby County. He joined the Rams from the Posh back in 2018, after scoring 33 goals in one season for his side. (Football Insider) Photo: Mark Thompson

2. Madine pens new Tangerines deal Blackpool striker Gary Madine has put an end to speculation over his immediate future, but agreeing a new one-year deal with the Tangerines. He netted four League One goals in their promotion-winning campaign last season. (Club website) Photo: GLYN KIRK

3. Royals hope to keep McIntyre Reading look set to tie talented youngster Tom McIntyre down to a new deal, amid speculation the 22-year-old could leave upon the expiry of his current deal next week. He's previously been capped at youth level for Scotland. (GetReading) Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. Baggies' Ismael move stalls West Brom's move for Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is believed to have been held up, with the two parties said to be haggling over how the £2m compensation fee is paid. Ismael took Barnsley to the play-off semi-finals last season. (Football Insider) Photo: George Wood