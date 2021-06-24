Huddersfield and Barnsley to battle for ex-Man Utd starlet, ex-Leicester City man join second-tier side
Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a highly successful transfer window thus far, bringing in five new signings to boost their squad.
The likes of striker Jordan Rhodes, Lee Nicholls and Ollie Turton have all arrived at the John Smith's Stadium ahead of the new campaign, and it will be fascinating to see how the Terriers line up on the first day of the new season.
Meanwhile, new signing Matty Pearson has been discussing his decision to join the club from Luton, and said: “I had just had a little girl and wanted to come back here. Until I went to Luton, I had always lived in West Yorkshire and it is nice to get back home and to come to a club like Huddersfield made it perfect.
“Football-wise, I am coming into my best years and have got lots to offer for the next three or four years. I am looking forward to it getting back to normal, having some atmosphere in the stadium and playing in front of people.
“I can get some family watching me, especially my grandparents who have not been for a couple of years now. It will be nice for them to come back and watch. All my family and those of my missus, Lucy, are all from up there.”
Elsewhere, down in the Championship fellow Yorkshire sides, Sheffield United, Hull City and Barnsley are also busy on the recruitment drive, as they look to finalise their squads for next season and hit the ground running and get the campaign off a strong start.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: