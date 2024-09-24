Huddersfield Town 0 Blackpool 2: Terriers fail to live up to expectations for second home game in a matter of days

Tom Lees was speaking perfect sense when, before Tuesday night's game against Blackpool, he warned Huddersfield Town fans not to expect their team to instantly turn from perennial strugglers to a team who could sweep all before them, even a division down.

But it was unfortunate that his comments came slap bang in the middle of two performances which stank the John Smith's Stadium out.

As Lees would almost certainly agree, there is nothing unrealistic about Terriers fans expecting better than what was served up in their League One defeat to Blackpool.

Things got better when Michael Duff changed shape to a 4-5-1 then 4-3-3 10 minutes into the second half but not by enough to turn things around.

They were booed off at full-time as vehemently as they had been at the interval.

Wobbles happen in this difficult division to get out of but the pressure to right things at Reading on Saturday will be palpable. That there will be fewer anxious Huddersfield supporters in Berkshire might be a blessing in disguise.

The opening 45 minutes were anything but the reaction coach Duff called for after the defeat to Northampton Town.

When the boos first rang out, Blackpool had just doubled their lead with a goal which summed up Town's malaise.

GOAL: Kyle Joseph put Blackpool ahead

Ben Wiles' wayward pass backwards only picked out Dom Ballard, and when he found CJ Hamilton, Brodie Spencer's tackle was weak, a million miles way from the one the substitute put in on Kyle Joseph minutes earlier, not realising Emily Carney's flag was up for offside.

Hamilton scored.

The first goal, 31 minutes in, was little better.

After Lasse Sorensen had been beaten on the left, Herbie Kane - one of three players making his first league start for the club along with Joe Hodge and Freddie Ladapo - jumped in to little effect and Hamilton's cross was perfect for Joseph, the only visitng striker on the pitch with Ballard waiting to be waved back on after an injury.

TOUGH NIGHT: Huddersfield Town wing-back Lasse Sorensen

With captain for the night Michal Helik off with what looked like a left hamstring injury, it was turning into a terrible night for those in blue and white.

Post-Northampton you might have expected them to fly out of the blocks, but there was little evidence of that.

Kane spotted Sorensen's run but overhit his early pass. He spread the ball really well to Jaheim Headley in the first 10 minutes but not for the first time even at that stage, Hodge's corner hit the first man.

Too many of the balls forward were of the long and aimless variety.

A lovely but rare move from deep in the middle out down the left ended with a feeble Wiles shot at the goalkeeper.

Blackpool offered far more.

Picked out by Albie Morgan, Hamilton shot at Lee Nicholls, Hayden Coulson had a shot blocked and Lee Evans' effort from just outside the area dropped just over the bar. Joseph shot wide from a tight angle after Wiles sold Nigel Linwijk short with a poor pass.

So it was no surprise when the visitors took the lead.

Headley did well to squeeze between two players but after the ball in ping-ponged around, Morgan got it clear.

After that, you would have expected a positive start to the second half, even with Huddersfield surprisingly unchanged, and it came - but from Blackpool.

Inside 70 seconds Jordan Gabriel had shot into the side netting after Lees could only head a Coulson cross to him. Two minutes later Nicholls was scrambling across goal to get to Rob Apter's deflected shot.

So the changes had to come, and there was a double substitution as well as a change of formation.

Ladapo's shot hit a defender and replacement Callum Marshall's had to be tipped over in the 58th minute.

But it would be another 24 before Harry Tyrer's next save, down low to keep out a Bojan Radulovic header.

When Wiles had a chance to shot from the edge of the area the wildness of his slice angered supporters and Duff alike.

The turnaround never felt on and Lee Evans hit a stoppage-time free-kick into the Town wall when Spencer needlessly pulled his man back for the game's only booking.

If it had been a one-off it would have been a night to forget. Two home games like this in half a week are harder to shrug off.

Huddersfield fans rightly expect better.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Lees, Helik (Spencer 18), Lonwijk; Hodge; Sorensen (Marshall 54), Kane (Evans 54), Wiles, Headley; Ladapo (Radulovic 70), Koroma.

Unused substitutes: Pearson, Hogg, Chapman.

Blackpool: Tyrer; Lawrence-Gabriel, Offiah, Casey, Coulson; Apter (Embleton 81), Evans, Morgan (Beesley 90), Hamilton; Joseph (Carey 90), Ballard (Fletcher 53).

Unused substitutes: O'Donnell, Pennington, Rhodes.