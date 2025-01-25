Huddersfield Town 0 Bolton Wanderers 1: Hosts have all the gear but not much of an idea as League One unbeaten run ends in poor loss

HUDDERSFIELD Town had all their gear, but on the day, they did not have too much of an idea in truth.

Their starting line-up looked strong and the bench was stacked, comparatively.

A Roses clash amid glorious and welcome winter sun promised much, but unfortunately it delivered little from a home perspective, certainly in the opening half.

They made more of a fist of it in the final quarter as things became frantic.

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town.

But there was little method as Town suffered something akin a collective off-day, aside from decent contributions from the returning Radinio Balker and substitute Callum Marshall as Huddersfield went down to their first league loss in 17 since the start of October, with the only goal of the game coming on 55 minutes from Aaron Collins.

The hosts were flat and lacked quality.

Bolton, buoyed by a noisy following in holiday mode following the sacking of Ian Evatt and the sight of a Boltonian in interim charge in Julian Darby, provided early intent and threat in fairness before it became thoroughly scrappy and a touch feisty.

The willing was there, but there was little to feed off for Dion Charles and Joe Taylor on their home bows, with Town forced into a change on 36 minutes when Ben Wiles came off after failing to shrug off the effects of a hefty knock.

Town failed to muster a single effort on target and lacked rhythm and any polish and wit, with the one tick being the display of Radinio Balker in his first start of 2024-25 after a long-term injury.

The sole first-half work in goal was reserved for Jacob Chapman, who kept his place ahead of Lee Nicholls.

Chapman showed good reactions on 11 minutes to keep out a curler from Klaidi Lolos after he cut inside from the left, with ex-Barnsley striker Victor Adeboyejo having gone pretty close earlier when he held off two defenders before firing just wide.

After a cagey half, the hope was it might open up on the resumption, with Town also having options from a healthy looking bench to call upon.

Wiles’ replacement in Herbie Kane, already on, also looked capable of rising above the morass at times, with the hosts likely to have received a few words of choice ‘advice’ from Michael Duff at the interval.

And then the goal. A promising situation arose and the ball broke and Josh Dacres-Copley dinked the ball to Collins, he rounded Chapman and fired in from a tight angle.

Town started to make changes and one replacement in Lasse Sorensen soon had a set-to with Szaboics Schon following a poor challenge from the Bolton man. Both were booked.

The hosts, revived a touch by Marshall, had a bit more pressure as the clock ticked, with Southwood denying Marshall while fellow replacement Joel Randell went close with a late header for Bolton.

Randell was also denied by Chapman after an error from the hosts, with Marshall also thwarted by Southwood before the end.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman; Pearson, Lees, Balker (Koroma 70); Turton (Sorensen 60), Hogg (Hodge 70), Evans, Wiles (Kane 36), Spencer; Charles, Taylor (Marshall 60). Substitutes unused: Nicholls, Healey.

Bolton Wanderers: Southwood; Jones, Forrester, Johnston; Schon (Osei-Tutu 67), Thomason, Morley, Dacres-Copley; Lolos (McAtee 74); Collins (Randall 74), Adeboyejo. Substitutes unused: Baxter, Murphy, Sheehan, Arfield.

Referee: P Howard (London)