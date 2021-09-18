Huddersfield Town 0 Nottingham Forest 2 - player ratings

DANGEROUS: But Josh Koroma was sacrificed by Huddersfield Town

Here are the player marks from a disappointing day for the Terriers.

Lee Nicholls - actually made a good save before Joe Lolley's goal and was blameless from it 6

Matty Pearson - withdrawn at half-time as the Terriers changed formation 6

Tom Lees - an excellent tackle in the first half but he missed a big header after 81 minutes. It did not feel like that sort of day but maybe that could have turned it 6

Levi Colwill - did not always look comfortable with the pace of Brennan Johnson, which is hardly surprising 5

Sorba Thomas - never really got into the game despite his recent good form 5

Jonathan Hogg - unable to stem the flow in midfield 6

Lewis O'Brien - tried his best but to little effect 6

Harry Toffolo - in Huddersfield's one good period of the game, he was leading the way 7

Danel Sinani - only first-half flashes when his team needed more 6

Josh Koroma - along with Toffolo, Huddersfield's best player of the first half, it was a surprise he was sacrificed 7

Danny Ward - ineffective, but he had very little service to work with 6.

Substitutes:

Ollie Turton (for Pearson, 46) - a reckless tackle got him booked and he perhaps should have been tighter to Lolley when Nicholls saved 4

Duane Holmes (for Koroma, 58) - lifted Huddersfield's level when he came on 6

Mipo Odubeko (for Ward, 58) - similar to Ward 5