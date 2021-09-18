Huddersfield Town 0 Nottingham Forest 2 - player ratings

Here are the player marks from a disappointing day for the Terriers.
Lee Nicholls - actually made a good save before Joe Lolley's goal and was blameless from it 6
Matty Pearson - withdrawn at half-time as the Terriers changed formation 6
Tom Lees - an excellent tackle in the first half but he missed a big header after 81 minutes. It did not feel like that sort of day but maybe that could have turned it 6
Levi Colwill - did not always look comfortable with the pace of Brennan Johnson, which is hardly surprising 5
Sorba Thomas - never really got into the game despite his recent good form 5
Jonathan Hogg - unable to stem the flow in midfield 6
Lewis O'Brien - tried his best but to little effect 6
Harry Toffolo - in Huddersfield's one good period of the game, he was leading the way 7
Danel Sinani - only first-half flashes when his team needed more 6
Josh Koroma - along with Toffolo, Huddersfield's best player of the first half, it was a surprise he was sacrificed 7
Danny Ward - ineffective, but he had very little service to work with 6.
Substitutes:
Ollie Turton (for Pearson, 46) - a reckless tackle got him booked and he perhaps should have been tighter to Lolley when Nicholls saved 4
Duane Holmes (for Koroma, 58) - lifted Huddersfield's level when he came on 6
Mipo Odubeko (for Ward, 58) - similar to Ward 5
Not used: Vallejo, Campbell, Sarr, Bilokapic.