Huddersfield Town 0 Wrexham 1: Major controversy as Terriers goal drought at home extends to almost ten hours in League One

WITHOUT a home win in seven matches now, Huddersfield Town’s homesickness is starting to seriously blight their League One season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In mitigation, their performance did not showcase a lack of urgency and effort and was much improved from their recent offering against Peterborough United, for sure.

But their clinical edge in front of goal is currently deficient and they didn’t get much luck either at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The key moment arrived on 73 minutes when substitute Steven Fletcher netted from close to the goal line amid cries of offside from the home contingent. It was a hugely controversial moment.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff.

A cross from Ollie Rathbone found Sam Smith in the box. His point-blank header was beaten away by Lee Nicholls.

Amid the consternation, Brodie Spencer played the ball against Smith in his attempt to clear and it diverted into the path of Fletcher, who bundled in, virtually standing on the goal line past Nicholls.

There was no fortune in that regard for Town on a night when they lost another player in Josh Koroma to injury.

But there are lies, damned lies and statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town.

They have not scored a home goal this year and their goal drought in front of their own supporters have now extended to a thoroughly depressing 592 minutes, almost ten hours of football. Their last home goal was on December 29.

Only a small clutch of clubs have netted fewer than their damning tally of 18 on home soil. Only Wigan, Mansfield and Northampton have scored less in front of their own punters.

Once more, there were no home goals in the first half - the last time that a Huddersfield player found the net in the opening 45 minutes at the John Smith’s Stadium was way back on November 23.

But there should have been.

The moment came not too long before the interval, when Dion Charles was served up a huge chance on a golden platter to finally end his own personal goal drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played in by Callum Marshall after Wrexham were caught on the break, the Town striker raced clear, only to show a distinct lack of composure and confidence in blazing the ball wildly over.

Michael Duff’s frustrated reaction spoke for three-quarters of the stadium.

Other things also don’t change. Town suffered yet another injury issue with Josh Koroma looking unhappy midway through the half after coming off second best in a challenge. He was replaced by the aforementioned Charles after treatment.

Koroma actually had the ball in net earlier after Tawanda Chirewa diverted a pass from Josh Ruffels into his path. He finished from close range, but the offside flag was instantly raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No goals maybe again, but Town’s tempo, zip and first-time passing was good for much of the first period and their general home performance was much improved on some recent first-half offerings.

Wrexham had particular difficulties picking up Chirewa in the ‘ten’ role and he went very close just before the interval after showing dancing feet to beat his marker with his low drive being just a whisker away.

Unfortunately, there was nothing in the column that mattered, sadly.

After Saturday’s much-needed three points at Stevenage, Duff elected to go ‘same again’, with the sight of a fairly healthy set of replacement options being a relieving one to his team’s followers and not just the Town head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of benches, Wrexham’s was pretty stacked, in fairness with the names of Fletcher, Ryan Barnett and James McClean among those to leap from the page.

The Red Dragons, backed by a noisy away support, grew into the game and threatened down Town’s left at times but lacked composure in their attempts on goal.

George Dobson fired off target from distance, while Smith should have also done better after Town briefly switched off at the back.

It was not vintage from Wrexham, but there was still the nagging impression that they might nick something on the resumption if something juicy arrived and possessed the options to change things as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town made a change at the break with Lonwijk replaced by Lasse Sorensen, with Ollie Turton switching to the right hand of back three, with Brodie Spencer becoming the ‘middle man’.

With a strong defensive record, Wrexham were entitled to back themselves to break through and then rely on their consistent back three to see them home.

They tested Nicholls with the Town captain-for-the-day beating away a drive from Jay Rodriguez against a home side without a recognised centre-half as such.

Town showed spirit in their quest for a breakthrough - but couldn’t find a moment. Wrexham persevered and soon after Fletcher appeared, he did what he has done for much of his career, albeit with controversy. And that was that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Spencer, Lonwijk (Sorensen 46), Ruffels (Taylor 80); Turton, Hodge, Evans, Roosken (Hogg 72); Chirewa (Wiles 72); Marshall, Koroma (Charles 22). Substitutes unused: Chapman, Ladapo.

Wrexham: Okonkwo; Cleworth, O’Connell, O’Connor; Longman (Barnett 72), Dobson (Lee 49), James, Rathbone, Revan; Rodriguez (Fletcher 72), Smith (Marriott 88). Substitutes unused: Howard, McClean, Scarr.