Most people associated with Huddersfield Town will be delighted to see the back of 2024.

It has been a trying year for the Terriers, one in which they finally lost their Championship status after riding their luck in their flirts with the relegation zone.

2024 is ending with Huddersfield firmly in the League One promotion hunt, but their final game of the calendar year was indicative of the growth still needed at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers went into the game with an array of reasons to have a spring in their collective steps. Stockport County and Wycombe Wanderers, their rivals in the promotion race, both missed out on wins in lunchtime games.

There was even a pre-match signing, as Dutch wing-back Ruben Roosken was unveiled as a new addition.

Positivity took an early hit at the John Smith’s Stadium, as Danny Ward was forced off with an injury after just five minutes. He stretched to volley a Brodie Spencer cross and immediately went to ground in discomfort.

A second hammer blow followed as Charlie Webster opened the scoring for Burton, meeting a Rumarn Burrell cross and deftly flicking over Jacob Chapman.

“We shoot ourselves in the foot because it gives them encouragement to defend harder, to defend a little bit deeper and show a little bit of grit that they're going to need in the situation,” said Huddersfield assistant Martin Paterson. “Our skillset becomes reliant on breaking down the mid/low block, and it's difficult.”

Conceding to an underdog so early can change the complexion of the game and Burton’s desire to spoil quickly became apparent.

They repeatedly frustrated the hosts, stopping their ventures forward by any means necessary, and succeeded in stifling the Terriers for a lengthy period.

Duff’s men lacked sharpness and there was a glaring absence of ruthlessness in the final third. Build-up was laboured and wayward passes were all too frequent.

Callum Marshall came within a whisker of stabbing home at close-range but was narrowly eluded by Josh Koroma’s cross.

Jacob Chapman, meanwhile, had to be alert to prevent Burton adding to Huddersfield’s woes with a second.

Burton’s banks were sturdy but it was only a matter of time until they burst.

Michal Helik headed home late on and briefly sparked hope of a win being salvaged. Burton even went down to 10 men following a cynical Terence Vancooten challenge, but the numerical advantage was given to Huddersfield too late.

"Second half, I think it was a real positive,” Paterson said. “With the ultimate respect, we have 21 shots in the second half, so we were dominant. I think we need someone to take responsibility and find that final moment within that.”

Tensions boiled over in the dying embers, as an irate Duff received his marching orders following a confrontation with a Burton coach.

The Brewers did not don their traditional yellow colours - but were still something of a banana skin.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman, Helik, Lees (Turton 45), Lonwijk; Spencer (Pearson 75), Wiles, Kasumu (Hodge 76), Kane, Koroma; Marshall, Ward (Ladapo 5).

Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Headley.

Burton Albion: Crocombe, Godwin-Malife, Vancooten, Sweeney, Sraha, Armer; Watt, Chauke, Webster; Burrell, Orsi.

Unused substitutes: Isted, Whitfield, Larsson, Cooper-Love.