Huddersfield Town 1 Coventry City 1 - player ratings

STAR PERFORMER: Lee Nicholls was excellent in goal for Huddersfield Town

It looked like it was going to be more until Matt Godden's header in the third-added minute, but there was no disguising they were below par.

Lee Nicholls - a couple of ropey kicks but his shot-stopping was outstanding and it was cruel he was denied a clean sheet 8

Matty Pearson - missed a good header but made up for it with a block 6

Tom Lees - soldiered on after going down twice 6

Levi Colwill - defended well 6

Sorba Thomas - got the angles wrong on a few crosses and just looks a shadow of the player of early season 5

Scott High - involved in the goal, his was a decent midfield performance 6

Lewis O'Brien - a quality player 7

Harry Toffolo - made Ward's goal 6

Duane Holmes - denied by a good save at e start of the second half but struggled to have much impact 6

Josh Koroma - a lovely outside of the boot cross and a great pass to Holmes, but not enough else from the winger 6

Danny Ward - worked hard and scored a very good goal 7

Substitutes:

Ollie Turton (for Koroma, 61) - unable to stem the flow 5

Fraizer Campbell (for Ward, 71) - there was little for him to feed off 5

Josh Ruffels (for Holmes, 90) - N/A