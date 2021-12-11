Huddersfield Town 1 Coventry City 1 - player ratings

It looked like it was going to be more until Matt Godden's header in the third-added minute, but there was no disguising they were below par.
Lee Nicholls - a couple of ropey kicks but his shot-stopping was outstanding and it was cruel he was denied a clean sheet 8
Matty Pearson - missed a good header but made up for it with a block 6
Tom Lees - soldiered on after going down twice 6
Levi Colwill - defended well 6
Sorba Thomas - got the angles wrong on a few crosses and just looks a shadow of the player of early season 5
Scott High - involved in the goal, his was a decent midfield performance 6
Lewis O'Brien - a quality player 7
Harry Toffolo - made Ward's goal 6
Duane Holmes - denied by a good save at e start of the second half but struggled to have much impact 6
Josh Koroma - a lovely outside of the boot cross and a great pass to Holmes, but not enough else from the winger 6
Danny Ward - worked hard and scored a very good goal 7
Substitutes:
Ollie Turton (for Koroma, 61) - unable to stem the flow 5
Fraizer Campbell (for Ward, 71) - there was little for him to feed off 5
Josh Ruffels (for Holmes, 90) - N/A
Not used: Rhodes, Sarr, Schofield, Russell.