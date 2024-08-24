Huddersfield Town 1 Shrewsbury 0: 45-year milestone for Terriers - but it was not straightforward

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have won three league games in a row at the start of a season for the first time since 1979-80.

Just don’t expect Michael Duff to be shouting it from the rooftops, although in many respects, this was their best win of the season to date.

After leading thanks to Callum Marshall’s first league strike on 21 minutes, all was seemingly set fair.

Not so. Shrewsbury proved extremely game for the rest of the game, buoyed by a second-half performance from Town when they couldn’t get going, until the arrival of substitute Josh Koroma at least.

Michael Duff, whose Huddersfield Town side won a third league game in a row at the start of a season for the first time since 1979-80. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It was a bit of a slog in truth and Town had to dig pretty deep to chisel out the win. Points ultimately make prizes. Town haven’t just recorded a third straight league success, but have registered a clean sheet triple. As a defender, Duff will rather like that.

The sun was out and chairman Kevin Nagle was in attendance and among those also in the main stand was former Terriers striker and local lad Fraizer Campbell.

The pre-match mood was chirper as you might naturally expect given Town’s uplifting start to 2024-25, but while they came in at half-time with a lead, Shrewsbury certainly gave them plenty to think about.

The pre-match talk was of injuries in the Salop camp - they named just six substitutes. The omens did not look particularly good when Marshall put the Terriers ahead - atoning for an earlier miss - but to their credit, they were the better side for the remainder of the first period after going behind.

There were certainly no notions of parking the bus from the Shrews, who had lost their opening two league matches. They gave it a good go.

Aside from Marshall’s maiden league strike, the major substantive for Town - without Herbie Kane due to a slight injury issue - in the first half came from Mickel Miller, afforded plenty of space on the left and he troubled the visitors consistently throughout the half.

A wicked early cross from the left just missed the stretching Marshall and Danny Ward and Miller was again the creator on 13 minutes when he picked up the ball following a sweeping crossfield pass from Tom Lees.

Miller’s cross was again succulent and found the unmarked Marshall. It’s the sort of chance that every young striker craves on their first league start. Unfortunately, he planted his point-blank header straight at Toby Savin, who blocked instead of either side of the goal.

Happily, Marshall was feeling a bit better about himself not long after when Brodie Spencer’s cross from the left flicked off the head of Shrews defender Aaron Pierre and the West Ham loanee was instinctively lurking at the back stick to tuck the ball away nicely.

Any thought that it would be the precursor to a straightforward afternoon for Town were soon dispelled.

Shrewsbury posted a warning when the impressive Tommi O’Reilly cut inside and saw his curler tipped onto the woodwork by Lee Nicholls.

Former Doncaster forward John Marquis, game up top, then headed wide before Town were again indebted to Nicholls, who got his angles right to deny Marquis, who twisted and turned past Michal Helik after getting away when Lees and Lasse Sorensen got into a pickle.

Town’s best chance before the end of the half saw Jonathan Hogg, of all people, blast over after an Antony Evans free-kick wasn’t cleared.

The half ended with a half-shout for a penalty when O’Reilly went down in the box under pressure from Ben Wiles. Referee Tom Reeves was not interested, rightly.

Town led, but it is fair to think they had a bit to consider at the interval. This was no picnic and Duff’s animation as the half progressed certainly underlined that.

An early blow arrived in the second period when Spencer came off after hurting his arm in a sliding challenge which earned him a booking.

Matty Pearson entered the fray with Lees switching to the left-hand side with Town struggling to get going upon the resumption and their advantage looked precarious with Shrewsbury looking the more likely in truth.

Town needed something and it almost came when Wiles picked out Ward, who found space intelligently down the left with his inviting low cross finding Marshall in the box, but Savin was quick as a flash and blocked at close quarters.

Duff made a triple change midway through the half and his two attacking substitutes soon combined with Josh Koroma slotting in the fit-again Rhys Healey, who dragged a shot wide while Shrews replacement Charles Sagoe Jr fired straight at Nicholls at the other end.

Koroma and Healey soon combined again but unfortunately the latter spurned a huge chance to seal it after being played in delightfully by his fellow forward. Savin saved and the home sections of the stadium groaned - no doubt conscious that the moment could yet haunt their side with their lead being a tight one.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Lees, Helik, Spencer (Pearson 51); Sorensen, Evans (Kasumu 68), Hogg, Wiles (Iorpenda 90+4), Miller; Marshall (Koroma 67), Ward (Healey 67) Substitutes unused: Maxwell, Headley.

Shrewsbury Town: Savin; Hoole, Nsisala, Pierre, Benning; Perry; O’Reilly (Sagoe Jr 68), Winchester, Shipley (Biggins 87), Bloxham; Marquis (Lloyd 68). Substitutes unused: Young, M Feeney, Nurse.

Referee: T Reeves (Warwicks).