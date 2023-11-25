IT was the game most expected for 45 minutes.

With two sides at the opposite ends of the form spectrum, it was no surprise to see Southampton lead at the break, albeit that it arrived late, thanks to a goal just before the interval from Adam Armstrong.

Huddersfield Town supporters seemed to nod their heads collectively. That’s that, then. A side desperately short of goals, form, options - and luck - had the hardest of routes back.

But they reckoned without the Championship’s delightful capacity for the unexpected.

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town AFC. Picture: Getty Images

Town licked their wounds and didn’t feel sorry for themselves, critically - after losing another player to injury in Kian Harratt.

Without eight players ahead of the game, including the latest additions to their injury count in Lee Nicholls, Ben Wiles and Kyle Hudlin, matters were compounded by the sight of Harratt hobbling off after damaging his hamstring - and clearly in discomfort - after just 21 minutes. It never rains, but pours.

Nine became ten midway through the second half when Jaheim Headley went off with what looked like an other hamstring issue.

No matter, Town dug deep as they have to do in difficult times. They produced a strong and very encouraging half of football - perhaps their most important under Darren Moore - and a glorious late moment from Ben Jackson ensured they had their point.

Jackson’s cross-shot evaded everyone and crept into the net wonderfully for his first senior goal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Southampton, high-flying Southampton, only had themselves to blame. Like Leeds the previous night, they got complacent against struggling hosts. Never underestimate the Championship.

The condition of both these sides was summed up rather nicely in a handful of moments in an otherwise forgettable first period - certainly from a Huddersfield perspective.

Town, with confidence and options low, saw little of the ball in truth. Southampton boasted 82 per cent and had 12 shots on goal. It was a cruise, really.

When the hosts were afforded a few semi-threatening situations on the counter, their work was telling.

After a neat passage of play, Town hinted at an opportunity on the left. Unfortunately, the decision-making was slow and the ball was recycled all the way back to the other end of the pitch, much to the displeasure of home supporters.

In another episode, a long ball from Sorba Thomas saw Josh Koroma outstrip Jan Bednarek in a footrace. The ball wouldn’t quire break and the Town forward looked around for the cavalry.

Eventually, Jonathan Hogg popped up and the chance was gone, again frustratingly.

Southampton, with wins in Yorkshire to their credit this season at Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, did not bring their A-game to the table, despite heading into the match on the back of an unbeaten eight-match run, featuring six wins.

They stayed patient and after posting a warning in the final quarter, when Stuart Armstrong saw his cracking left-footed drive shudder the post and midfield partner Will Smallbone test the reactions of Maxwell with a rising shot, Saints had their reward.

A probing lofted pass from Smallbone found Stuart Armstrong on the right and turned the ball back across goal and Adam Armstrong nipped in front of Michal Helik to guide the ball carefully past Maxwell from close in.

It continued the striker’s liking for playing Huddersfield, in his previous appearance against them for Blackburn Rovers, he plundered a hat-trick.

He had earlier seen a hooked volley gathered comfortably by Maxwell after being picked out by Harwood-Bellis.

Whatever was said at the interval from Moore refreshingly resonated in the early sparings of the second half.

Town were more proactive and brave. Thomas was more advanced and it was he who tried to haul the hosts back into the game.

One fantastic low cross across goal from the left just required a touch that was missing, alas.

Soon after, another belter of a delivery had Saints in trouble. The ball eventually found Koroma, whose shot was deflected wide.

The crowd started to gradually warm to what they were seeing. Soon after, Headley found Koroma.whose shot in the turn was parried by Bazuma.

Substitute Samuel Edozie, among an embarrassment of riches on the visiting bench, soon enabled Saints to announce themselves again with his low shot met with a smart one-handed save by Maxwell.

Play then swing back to the other end, but not before more injury disruption for luckless.

Koroma, moved to the right after Burgzorg’s arrival, delivered an inviting centre. Thomas was free of markers, but his header, low down, was off-radar and sailed wide.

Town continued to knock on the door with Helik seeing a downward fly off target when well placed. Home punters were on their feet thanks to Jackson. After a cruel development late on at Hull, here was the balm.

Huddersfield Town: Maxwell; Jackson, Pearson, Helik, Lees, Headley (Burgzorg 66); Kasumu (Edmonds-Green 73), Hogg, Thomas; Koroma (Diarra 73), Harratt (Nakayama 21). Unused substitutes: Chapman, Edwards, Austerfield.

Southampton: Bazuna; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Bree (Manning 80); S Armstrong (Stewart 80), Smallbone (Adams 89), Downes, Fraser (Charles 80); Sulemana (Edozie 56), A Armstrong. Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Holgate, Aribo, Alcaraz.