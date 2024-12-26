Huddersfield Town 1 Stockport County 0: Lewis Bate own goal gives Terriers a win on home turf
The hosts went ahead via an unfortunate Lewis Bate own goal with the very first attack of the game less than a minute in, with Brodie Spencer’s drilled cross deflecting into the net off the Stockport skipper’s heel.
Huddersfield had a strong penalty shout turned down 10 minutes later after Josh Koroma went down under Macauley Southam-Hales’ challenge inside the box, but the referee was not interested.
Stockport were unfortunate not to get an equaliser in similar fashion 15 minutes later when Louie Barry’s low cross from the left was miscued onto the post by Terriers captain Michal Helik.
The visitors dominated possession throughout the game but were unable to create much in the way of clear-cut chances.
Barry and Will Collarwere both denied by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jacob Chapman from narrow angles either side of the break.
