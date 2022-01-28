Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke City 1 - player ratings

It was a mixed bag of performances by the home players.
Lee Nicholls - an excellent tip-over from Mario Vrancic in the first half but Stoke City will be disappointed they did not give him more to do 7
Ollie Turton - one lovely ball to Sorba Thomas in a solid display mainly at right-back after the switch to a back four 7
Matty Pearson - got away with a couple of uncharacteristic errors 5
Tom Lees - won some good headers but lucky not to concede a penalty 6
Harry Toffolo - a reasonable shift on the left 6
Sorba Thomas - was quickly pushed further forward but Huddersfield were unable to make the most of him 6
Jonathan Hogg - sick on the pitch but carried on playing 6
Lewis O'Brien - his usual energetic self in central midfield but Michael O'Neill felt he should have had a red card 6
Josh Koroma - played well but lucky not to be sent off before he scored with a deflected shot 6
Danel Sinani - the mercurial playmaker had one of his quiet nights 5
Danny Ward - put an early chance wide and was unable to continue his recent form 6
Substitutes:
Duane Holmes (for Sinani, 72) - had a late chance 6
Jordan Rhodes (for Ward, 72) - little impact 5
Scott High (for Sinani, 80) - N/A
Not used: Ruffels, Sarr, Russell, Bilokapic.