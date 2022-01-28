Huddersfield Town 1 Stoke City 1 - player ratings

ENERGETIC: Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien

It was a mixed bag of performances by the home players.

Lee Nicholls - an excellent tip-over from Mario Vrancic in the first half but Stoke City will be disappointed they did not give him more to do 7

Ollie Turton - one lovely ball to Sorba Thomas in a solid display mainly at right-back after the switch to a back four 7

Matty Pearson - got away with a couple of uncharacteristic errors 5

Tom Lees - won some good headers but lucky not to concede a penalty 6

Harry Toffolo - a reasonable shift on the left 6

Sorba Thomas - was quickly pushed further forward but Huddersfield were unable to make the most of him 6

Jonathan Hogg - sick on the pitch but carried on playing 6

Lewis O'Brien - his usual energetic self in central midfield but Michael O'Neill felt he should have had a red card 6

Josh Koroma - played well but lucky not to be sent off before he scored with a deflected shot 6

Danel Sinani - the mercurial playmaker had one of his quiet nights 5

Danny Ward - put an early chance wide and was unable to continue his recent form 6

Substitutes:

Duane Holmes (for Sinani, 72) - had a late chance 6

Jordan Rhodes (for Ward, 72) - little impact 5

Scott High (for Sinani, 80) - N/A