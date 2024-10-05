WEARING a pink kit in aid of charity, Barnsley certainly weren’t pretty in it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby day brought the best out of Huddersfield Town by contrast, who got their mojo back at the expense of a visiting side who produced an absolutely dire derby offering.

Salt was rubbed into wounds by the sight of substitute Herbie Kane - given the bird by the 2,326 sell-out away end - setting up a delightful opener seven minutes from time in South Yorkshire lad in Ben Wiles, who fired home a beauty from distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one of those days for Barnsley followers, who will recall being relegated at this venue in April 2022.

Ben Wiles takes the acclaim after his opener for Huddersfield Town versus Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

A sweet occasion too for Michael Duff, ‘serenaded’ with some juicy songs from the Reds contingent on reunion day after leaving Oakwell in June 2023. He had the last laugh at a venue where Barnsley return to in the Trophy on Tuesday.

This was the one which mattered.

The result continued the Reds’ poor form in all honesty. Darrell Clarke was searching for answers, in his words, for a few weeks.

He will be scrambling around on the floor after this lamentable offering on an afternoon when Barnsley conceded two more late goals to add to their recent litany.

The story though was Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the crest of a slump after losing seven of their previous eight fixtures, they rolled up their sleeves and applied themselves well and did not feel sorry for themselves.

Hard work pays you back is Duff’s mantra and his players did him proud on that count as they started to make amends for two dreadful home showings against Blackpool and Northampton.

They lacked identity and were listless on those occasions. This time it was Barnsley’s turn.

In glorious autumnal sunshine, Town could reflect on having comfortably the better of it at the half-time juncture, but unfortunately they had nothing to show for it from their perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley, by comparison, produced another pretty low-key half in truth, ‘bity’ as Clarke might say. At the break, the scoreline was at least their friend, with Town being much improved from their dire offerings in the previous two matches at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town made two changes, with Nigel Lonwijk and Joe Hodge coming in for Tom Lees and Antony Evans, who dropped to the bench, with ex-Reds midfielder Herbie Kane also among the replacements.

Barnsley - again without Adam Phillips - handed a start to Georgie Gent at left wing-back, with Stephen Humphrys also getting the nod from the off. Kyran Lofthouse and Donovan Pines were named as replacements.

It pitted a 3-1-4-2 system against a 3-4-1-2, with Davis Keillor-Dunn back in his favourite ‘10’ role for Barnsley, while David Kasumu took on the deep-lying holding position in midfield for the Terriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teamsheet was also notable for who was not there along with who was, with Josh Koroma and Adam Phillips, top–scorers for both clubs, being out with injury.

More of the conviction and accomplishment came from Town, with Barnsley’s contingent happy to provide sport for themselves with a medley of unflattering songs aimed in the direction of Duff.

Barnsley actually had the first decent chance following a free-kick which saw Hodge cautioned for a challenge from behind on Keillor-Dunn.

It led to Humphreys connecting with a rasping drive which flew through a gap in the wall and was seen late by Jacob Chapman, before being parried away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town gradually took a hold in midfield and had a strong spell ahead of the half-hour mark, but found Gaga Slonina in good order.

Hodge and Lasse Sorensen opened up the Reds down the right and after Callum Marshall’s low shot was blocked in the nick of time by Josh Earl, Bojan Radulovic’s follow-up was destined for the goal, only for another key deflection from a visiting defender.

Soon after, Marshall’s superbly guided header drew an excellent save at full-stretch from Slonina from Wiles’ centre before the Reds custodian showed his agility to turn over David Kasumu’s dipping shot as Town pressed for an opener.

It was a noteworthy flurry of action from Town, with the busy Slonina then getting his angles right to deny Radulovic before the striker just failed to get on the end of Wiles’ well-delivered free-kick, flicked on by Lonwijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiles then hooked over following good work from Brodie Spencer down the right before Barnsley’s second effort of note, with Spencer making an important block at the back stick to get in the way of a header from the lurking Sam Cosgrove following Barry Cotter’s deflected cross.

After a commendable first half, in terms of performance, Town carried on from where they let off and really should have drawn first blood early in the second period.

Sorensen won the header from a punt forward and Radulovic was in the clear after seizing on indecision with Slonina staying at home before eventually coming out.

The striker had an unguarded net to aim into, but his lob was heavy and flew onto the roof of the net. Radulovic promptly booted an advertising hoarding in frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a rare foray, Keillor-Dunn fired wide at the other end following a Reds counter.

Clearly unhappy at what he was witnessing in the main, Clarke made a triple change with Josh Benson, Corey O’Keeffe and Fabio Jalo entering the fray ahead of the hour mark.

Ten minutes later, ex-Reds midfielder Kane came on for the hosts and got the treatment from the away end.

Enthused by the fact that Town had not found a breakthrough, Barnsley got a bit more proactive, although the theatrical drive in the box from Jalo was not an elegant moment, with the replacement rightly getting a booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cosgrove then got a strong connection with a half-volley, but fortunately for Town’s sake, it hurtled well over the top.

Then, the gamebreaking development courtesy of Wiles, with a little bit of help from Kane, who linked well with fellow replacement Ladapo before squaring tidily to Wiles, who he spotted in space.

A second from an unlikely source arrived deep in stoppage time from David Kasumu, who took aim with his long-ranger beating Slonina.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman; Spencer, Pearson, Lonwijk; Kasumu; Sorensen, Wiles, Hodge (Kane 70), Miller; Marshall (Lees 90+2), Radulovic (Ladapo 70). Substitutes unused: Maxwell, Hogg, Headley, Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley: Slonina; De Gevigney, Roberts, Earl; Cotter (O’Keeffe 59), Craig (Russell 87), Connell, Gent (Benson 59); Keillor-Dunn (Lofthouse 76); Cosgrove, Humphrys (Jalo 60). Substitutes unused: Killip, Pines.

Referee: D Rock (Herts).