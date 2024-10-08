SEQUELS are rarely as good as their originals, or so the saying goes.

Huddersfield Town were naturally hopeful that Tuesday night would be, given the uplifting events of four days earlier in the league at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Barnsley, understandably, were less keen. And they weren’t interested in repeats either.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what they got on another occasion when they didn’t trouble Huddersfield’s goal and looked very meek going forward once more and were pretty lousy.

Darren Clarke gave the stage to some of his squad players and effectively said ‘impress me’ and put your hand up to start on their league return at Blackpool on Saturday week in the process.

In the event, it was a Huddersfield player who stuck his hand up and got his season rolling in the shape of Freddie Ladapo, who netted his first goal in Town colours - and a psychological weight off his mind in the process just before the hour mark.

He had gone as close as anyone in the first half, while also ballooning one effort high and not so handsome

Substitute Danny Ward added a late second, just as Town did at the weekend, while Barnsley had been reduced to ten men in the 83rd minute when Donovan Pines hauled back Tom Iorpenda as he threatened to run clear on goal.

For Barnsley, who handed the captain’s armband to ex-Town midfielder Jon Russell - another player cajoled to make an impression - there was elimination from the Trophy with a whimper.

Aside from a couple of perceptive moments from Kelechi Nwakali, on his long-awaited debut, there was little else on a night when luckless midfielder Josh Benson lasted just half an hour and suffered another injury concern.

Barnsley made nine changes and alongside Nwakali, defender Connor Barratt was given a first start, although he previously featured as a substitute earlier in this competition.

Bayley McCann, son of Doncaster Rovers boss Grant and Ziggy Kozluk, whose father is former Reds and Sheffield United defender Rob, were both on the bench for the visitors.

Comfortably the most polished move of the half, involving Herbie Kane, Antony Evans and then taken on nicely by Jaheim Headley and Nigel Lonwijk set up Ladapo. He got a powerful connection, but Ben Killip got his angles right and parried.

In terms of Ladapo’s second chance just before the break, he was rather more culpable.

After seizing upon a misplaced pass from Conor McCarthy, he bore down on goal, but his strike was high and wild.

Town had the territory and looked the more likely. Barnsley, in terms of their offensive work, brought little conviction to the table.

There was nothing wrong with their willingness and attitude, just the quality levels.

It was a half which saw Russell operate as the midfield ‘six’ for the visitors, with Benson and Nwakali playing in the ‘eight’ roles. The latter played a couple of intelligent early passes, but there was little else of note. A few more miles on the clock at least.

For Town - who made seven changes - Jonathan Hogg and Kane, subject to a few jeers for the smattering of Reds fans present, featured in deep-lying roles, with Evans featuring as the ‘eight.’

There wasn’t a great deal to write home about in the opening 45 minutes. Although it was a half that Huddersfield controlled, by and large.

With pretty much kids on the bench compared to some senior options for Huddersfield, Barnsley had to just persevere and hope something may just drop, although you got the impression that one home goal could well be enough on the resumption.

A decent opportunity to secure that passed Town by early on when the unmarked Evans headed over following a peach of a cross from the right by Matty Pearson.

At the other end, there was suddenly a precious morsel of encouragement.

The sort of moment that Nwakali was presumably signed for saw him pick out Lofthouse’s run with a quality first-time slide-rule pass. His cut-back was good, but Aiden Marsh couldn’t sort his feet out in front of goal and the chance trickled wide instead of in goal.

When Town produced their next piece of quality, they were rather more ruthless.

Evans slid in Radulovic down the right channel after the forward made a very intelligent run. He squared the ball astutely to find the supporting Ladapo and he finished tidily on this occasion, low past Killip.

Killip denied Lonwijk as Town scented more, while substitute Rhys Healey headed against the post late on.

There was more incident though as Pines saw red, Ward scored from close in after a pinpoint low cross from Iorpenda after ten-man Barnsley were opened up

Huddersfield Town: Maxwell; Pearson, Lees, Lonwijk; Sorensen (Turton 77), Kane, Hogg, Headley,, Evans (Iorpenda 72); Radulovic (Ward 72), Ladapo (Healey 71). Substitutes unused: Chapman, Ruffels, Kasumu.

Barnsley: Killip; Barratt, Pines, McCarthy; Lofthouse (Kozluk 89), Russell, Benson (Bland 30), Nwakali, Gent; Marsh (Alker 72), Humphrys. Substitutes unused: Hayton, West, James, McCann.