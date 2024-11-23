Huddersfield Town 2 Charlton 1: A fitting match-winner in David Kasumu as home comforts continue for Terriers - and unbeaten run

IN THIS of all weeks, the match-winner was fitting.

David Kasumu is one of those unsung, low-maintenance footballers who managers love and supporters respect.

In a week when he signed a new deal with Huddersfield Town, he was afforded a merited place in the limelight for once.

It came on 63 minutes when he powered home a scorching low drive to break ten-man Charlton, who saw red on 36 minutes following a dreadful challenge from ex-Hull City player Greg Docherty.

Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu celebrates his winning goal against Charlton. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Kasumu’s moment, his third goal of the campaign, was enough as Town secured their sixth successive home victory in all competitions. The phrase is ‘heading in the right direction with Town now six without defeat at league level and up to fifth place in the table.’

It wouldn’t be a Town win without more injury disruptions, but Michael Duff’s side are carrying on regardless.

On a weather-ravaged day, an incident-filled first half ensued.

It saw two goals shared, including a penalty, one dismissal and two injuries for the hosts. It ended level, but with the proviso that if Huddersfield continued to probe and find the gaps - and keep their defensive discipline at the other end - then opportunities would surely come.

First, the good. On a Matty Pearson type of day, the redoubtable centre-half scored from just his sort of range to put the Terriers in front on 13 minutes.

From a well-delivered corner from the right by Mickel Miller, the ‘Keighley Cannavaro’ comprehensively got the better of marker Thierry Small and guided a smart header past Ash Maynard-Brewer for his fourth goal of the campaign.

An encore almost arrived minutes later when the same axis combined with Miller’s free-kick, this time from the left, finding Pearson in acres of space and he smacked a header against the woodwork - an easier chance than the one he scored in fairness.

Unfortunately, Pearson’s afternoon was later curtailed by an injury issue - another enforced change arrived ahead of the break when Rhys Healey’s rotten dose of luck continued when he made way with a hamstring problem.

In between, Charlton drew level out of nothing, with a lazy leg from Brodie Spencer needlessly catching ex-Terrier Rarmani Edmonds-Green after Town failed to clear with Matty Godden obligingly tucking away the gift from the spot a few minutes after the half-hour mark. But the next development left the Terriers rather more enthused.

It came when visiting captain Docherty saw red for a reckless high challenge on Nigel Lonwijk following a throw-in and the reaction of his manager Nathan Jones in his technical area offered no sympathy.

On the resumption, it was Charlton who started the better, but the first effort was a Town one with Ben Wiles’ low drive held by Maynard-Brewer.

Without a big targetman, Town had to probe and try and find the gaps and open up Charlton with guile as opposed to power.

At the other end, the exploits of Miles Leaburn were starting to rile the Town faithful.

The moment of quality and craft that Town sought then arrived with cute play by Herbie Kane teeing up Kasumu, who fired home a cracker from distance.

A third would have sealed the deal, but at long as the deficit was just a goal, they were entitled to remain interested.

They handed Town a couple of big scares.

First, Leaburn got a great connection from Small’s cross, with his downward header flying just wide before substitute Gassan Ahadme, unmarked in the box, spurned a super chance to level from a Coventry corner.

At the other end, neat work by Kane and substitute Callum Marshall put Wiles away, with Maynard-Brewer saving with his legs.

Maynard-Brewer was then kept busty to deny Marshall as the hosts sought that killer third, while a booking for visiting manager Jones, for taking his protests too far, received cheers from the home punters.

Huddersfield Town: Chapman; Pearson (Helik 32), Lees, Lonwijk; Spencer (Turton 64), Kasumu, Kane, Wiles, Miller; Healey (Radulovic 45+4), Koroma (Marshall 64). Substitutes unused: Maxwell, Hogg, Iorpenda.

Charlton Athletic: Maynard-Brewer; Edmonds-Green (T Campbell 66), A Mitchell, Gilesphey; Small; Docherty, Coventry, Edwards; Anderson (Berry 80); Leaburn (Hylton 80), Godden (Ahadme 73). Substitutes unused: Reid, A Campbell, Laquertabua.

Referee: S Mather (Lancs).