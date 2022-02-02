Huddersfield Town 2 Derby County 0 - player ratings

CHANCES: Danny Ward

The hosts lacked a cutting edge until Duane Homes's deflected goal after 75 minutes.

Lee Nicholls - more involved than most of the other spectators 6

Ollie Turton - did nothing wrong but Huddersfield needed a right-back with more adventure about him once Derby went down to 10 men 6

Matty Pearson - made redundant at half-time as Carlos Corberan tried to make better use of his one-man advantage 6

Tom Lees - did his job solidly when called upon 6

Harry Toffolo - gave the Terriers great width in the first half and used it well but ended the game at centre-back 7

Jonathan Hogg - after dropping too deep in the first half he sprayed the ball around nicely from centre-back in the second before making way 6

Lewis O'Brien - his pressing created the red card and he played some lovely passes in the first half in particular 7

Sorba Thomas - you would expect him to have more impact under the favourable circumstances 6

Duane Holmes - needed a deflection but he broke the deadlock 6

Danel Sinani - in a game where guile was needed, Huddersfield could have done with more from him 6

Danny Ward - wasteful in the first 45 minutes but the second goal came from one of his few second-half opportunities 6

Substitutes:

Carel Eiting (for Pearson, 46) - drove Huddersfield on from central midfield 6

Pipa (for Turton, 56) - allowed to play with a lot of freedom 6

Jordan Rhodes (for Hogg, 73) - his goal should be massive for him 7