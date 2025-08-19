Huddersfield Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Terriers hit Rovers with a late double whammy as visitors pay a hefty price

IN terms of proper contests, Yorkshire derbies in League One last season were pretty underwhelming, if truth be told.

Games involving Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United weren’t much to write home about at all in 2024-25.

There was certainly no ‘classic’ among them or end-to-end fare either, even if Town’s February comeback at Oakwell was mildly stimulating in parts.

For the most part, all three aforesaid sides entered into those games in pretty average form.

GOOD TIMING: Huddersfield Town midfielder Ben Wiles (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The pre-match numbers ahead of this maiden White Rose derby in the third tier in 2025-26 - there will be several more of them this term - between Town and Doncaster Rovers stacked up rather better and refreshingly promised a fair bit more.

Aside from a weekend wobble at Blackpool, it had been a vibrant enough start to the season in league and cup for a new-look Terriers side which has been assembled in eye-catching fashion.

And if previous games at the Accu Stadium against Leicester City and Leyton Orient were anything to go by, entertainment and excitement was back on the menu.

Rovers have also started the campaign in fine fettle, harnessing the significant momentum which led them to the League Two title in an unbeaten start to 25-26.

Billy Sharp (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

This was one to look forward to then.

Doncaster produced plenty to admire in a dominant first period when they really caught the eye, but failed to provide the knock-out punch.

In the final analysis, Grant McCann’s side did not show the ruthless side he often bangs on about to match some fine play between the thirds. They paid a big price by the end.

Huddersfield were poor in the first period, but were never going to be as lacklustre in the second and weren’t. It ended up being a night to savour, eventually.

They stuck at it and their replacements in a seriously strong squad for League One level came to the fore after Rovers had let the hosts off the hook earlier.

A Rotherham lad in Ben Wiles, who came on as a substitute midway through the second half, hit Rovers where it hurts in firing home after clever play with Marcus Harness in 78 minutes.

Town weren’t at their best but found a way to win and it was settled when fellow replacement Joe Taylor netted from the spot after being tugged back by Connor O’Riordan.

Town handed first league starts to Josh Feeney, Murray Wallace - second time around - and Leo Castledine, with Jack Whatmough being a notable absentee in a match-day squad again without David Kasumu.

Mindful of a busy schedule in league and cup, Rovers freshened things up with Tom Nixon, Joe Sbarra and Glen Middleton coming in for Charlie Crew, Robbie Gotts and Jordan Gibson, among a replacements bench who included former Terriers defender Matty Pearson.

The visitors looked a side brimful of confidence and produced an excellent away performance in the first period, full of tempo, threat, energy, crisp passing and superb selection in the press.

Unfortunately, for them, their dominance was not reflected where it mattered on the scoresheet, with Town entitled to be grateful that the half-time scoreline was goalless, when it shouldn’t have really been.

Rovers posted big threats on the flanks, with Middleton in particular causing a lot of issues and Luke Molyneux not far behind.

That said, Town caused themselves untold issues playing out from the back in loose fashion, with Rovers pressing them continually and sensing indecision, with the triumvirate of Wallace, Feeney and Joe Low looking susceptible, while Owen Goodman was also careless with the ball at his feet on occasions.

Rovers, backed by a big 2,200 following, showed their intent from the off.

Middleton sprayed an effortless crossfield pass to Molyneux, who cut the ball back invitingly to Billy Sharp from just his sort of range. He pulled the trigger, but Feeney produced a fantastic saving block to deny a certain goal.

Goodman then showed his agility to tip over Connor O’Riordan’s header before coming out of goal and making an important block to get in the way of Middleton’s effort after he was played in by Molyneux following a Wallace error.

The Town custodian then showed a less endearing side with a casual pass out, which went straight to George Broadbent, but he curled a shot wide with enough of the goal to aim at.

Town did produce one or two sporadic flashes in a half that belonged to Rovers. Castledine saw his deflected shot held by Thimothee Lo-Tutala and nodded a header wide, but his best contribution came in a defensive sense when he raced back after the hosts had been opened up on the counter and made a brilliant last-ditch challenge to prevent Sbarra from netting an overdue opener.

Town’s best moment saw Harness see his drilled shot turned away by Lo-Tutala after Rovers were opened up for once .

As good as Rovers were, their lack of a breakthrough won’t have pleased Grant McCann, given his high standards.

Rovers again looked the more likely on the restart and got in good positions, but still couldn’t muster that killer touch in front of goal.

Town posted a warning when their two best offensive players on the night combine and Roosken found Harness, who was denied by Lo-Tutala.

A booking for Sharp after a contretemps with Low getting home punters going and they were almost on their feet when Feeney stabbed a loose ball wide after a corner wasn’t cleared.

It was turning into Town’s best spell of a hitherto testing evening.

After a flurry of substitutions, the breakthrough still awaited someone.

A good contest between Sharp and Low ended when the latter blocked the former’s goalbound effort. Sharp soon made way.

In the event, it was a replacement who settled it. Cue Wiles and there was time for Taylor to add a second from the spot after being pulled back by O’Riordan.

Huddersfield Town: Goodman; Gooch, Low, Feeney, Wallace (Sorensen 68); Ledson, Kane; Harness (Charles 89), Castledine (Wiles 68), Roosken; May (Taylor 68). Substitutes unused: Nicholls, McGuane, Ashia.

Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Nixon, O’Riordan, McGrath, Senior; Bailey, Broadbent (Crew 61), Middleton (Gibson 70), Sbarra (Gotts 61), Molyneux (Ajayi 70), Sharp (Hanlan 76). Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Pearson.