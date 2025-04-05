Huddersfield Town 2 Mansfield 1: Goals from Ruben Roosken and Ben Wiles lift mood as Terriers fans again show their ire

THE sun was out in glorious fashion, but there were only dark clouds, metaphorically speaking, for Huddersfield Town for a good while.

And then they finally parted and for that, most of the stadium were grateful.

The game started with protest at the end of a troubled, hard week. Some banners castigating Kevin Nagle were unveiled, while Mark Cartwright got in the neck with the sporting director being the main target of fans’ ire.

It could have got toxic if things had gone awry on the pitch. Events in the final quarter mercifully ensured they didn’t.

Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken makes it 1-0. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Ruben Rooksen’s breakthrough - his second in successive home games - fired Town ahead on 69 minutes.

The Dutchman then turned creator to intelligently set up Ben Wiles - Town’s best on the day alongside him - to make it 2-0. And breathe, from Huddersfield’s first two efforts on target no less.

Breathe? Well, not quite. Stags sub Dominic Dwyer soon got one back, But on a day when you felt Town needed to win for their own sanity and not just to maintain their play-offs hopes, they did.

The final quarter was eventful, what happened before was less so.

Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles slips the ball past Stags keeper Christy Pym to score the second goal. Photo: Tony Johnson.

It was another mediocre half of football from the hosts, truth be told, once again and they mustered no efforts on target, with events against Crawley a fortnight earlier clearly being an outlier amid a grim run of form at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town did improve very slightly as the half progressed, but that statement was a bit straw-clutching and pretty marginal in fairness.

A couple of half-decent corners from Wiles hinted at things, but there was not much else and Stags keeper Christy Pym’s main moment of alarm came when his attempted punch clear landed on the roof of the net following Wiles’ flag-kick.

When the pockets of cohesive football broke it, it was invariably from Mansfield, backed by a healthy sized travelling support. A club happy to be in League One and comfortable in their own skin against one increasingly distressed by it.

Town - who restored Lasse Sorensen, Roosken, Tawanda Chirewa and Joe Hodge to the starting line-up - should have trailed early when a contender for miss of the season, perhaps even decade, saw Will Evans horrifically skew the ball wide of an empty net after Jordan Bowery cut inside from the left and saw his low drive smack against the post.

It was a let-off for the hosts, with the Stags also coming close in a bright opening when Caylan Vickers' curler flew over.

For Huddersfield, it was another lame and frustrating offering, with the angst added to early in the second half when Chirewa fired a low cross across goal which was simply begging to be converted by a blue and white jersey after the Stags were caught short at the back. No-one gambled. Again.

Mansfield soon went mighty close, attacking their expectant following.

A Keanu Bacchus corner wasn’t cleared and the ball sat up nicely for ex-Barnsley loanee Matthew Craig, whose low drive was a whisker away, taking a significant nick off Sorensen.

Worthington made a triple change, with fit-again Mickel Miller, Callum Marshall and Dion Charles coming on for Balker, Chirewa and the ineffective Taylor.

Following his controversial attendance in the away end at former club Bolton Wanderers’ match at Blackpool seven days earlier, Charles - back from injury and naughty sep - received a few boos when he entered the fray.

It was Roosken who provided the hugely relieving breakthrough. Loose play from Bowery was seized on by Sorensen. His low centre from the right found Wiles, who had the presence of mind to spot Roosken in a good position and he drilled the ball home nicely and confidently.

At the other end, it clearly wasn’t Evans’ day with the striker headed a good chance wide at the back stick following Bacchus’ cross.

A smart spot from Roosken then picked out for Wiles for 2-0. Dwyer made it tense with a back-post header, but Huddersfield held out.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Sorensen, Balker (Miller 61), Pearson, Ruffels, Kasumu, Hodge (Hogg 75), Chirewa (Marshall 61), Wiles (Evans 85), Roosken; Taylor (Charles 60). Substitutes unused: Chapman, Turton.

Mansfield Town: Pym; Hewitt (Dwyer 67), Williams (Flint 74), Cargill, Bowery; Reed, Baccus, Craig (Boateng 74); Akins, Vickers (Lewis 63); Evans (Rhodes 74). Substitutes unused: Flinders, Kilgour.

Referee: M Coy (Co.Durham)