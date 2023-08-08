IT is not being disrespectful to think that the Carabao Cup is not particularly high on the list of priorities for Neil Warnock or Michael Carrick.

Back on Thursday, Warnock said that he would giving all his Huddersfield Town squad players a game against one of his former clubs - 'I can say that without getting fined, can't I?, the veteran manager quipped, perhaps only half in jest. He was as good as his word.

In his previous match at this stage of the competition, he did just that, while managing Middlesbrough in a tie at Blackpool almost two years to the day. It didn't end well, but hey-ho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick, for his part, had never even so much as been involved in the first round of this cup in its many guises before.

STAR MAN: Middlesbrough player Riley McGree scored what proved to be the winning goal. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Both managers were coming into this on the back of opening-day league defeats. Canvass their opinions on the quiet and they will probably say that the forthcoming Championship meeting between these clubs on Teesside on Saturday week carries more importance.

Carrick was entitled to be the more concerned maybe, he made five changes and Warnock made ten.

He even opined this side were 'desperate' for a win. It might have been over doing it, but Boro were winless in their last six competitive matches since April 19, so this was welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scoreline of 3-2 did not particularly hint at the visitors second-half dominance with an extra man following Jaheim Headley's 13th minute dismissal after pushing over Isaiah Jones when he was clean through.

Kyle Hudlin's first goal for Town, a downward header in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to reduce the arrears was a tick in the box for Warnock.

In trying circumstances - and given a raft of changes - he would also have been satisfied with how some of his younger players applied themselves and maybe found out a bit more in the process.

One in Kian Harratt marked his first home start with an early opener - as Boro, spooked in the league game at Town in the spring, suffered again, initially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game would change after Headley's sending off and Boro avoided a second successive first-round loss to Yorkshire opponents after bowing out to Barnsley last year. Town's underwhelming form in this cup continued, yet it was nothing like last year's capitulation to Preston. And it started so well.

Playing out from the back is a dangerous game, more especially when you field a line-up without too many miles on the clock. Boro were punished in that regard early on in their last pre-season friendly up the road at Bradford recently - and they were stung again here.

A pass from Rav van Den Berg, on his competitive debut, was woefully weak. Josh Austerfield, making his first Town start since January 2021, was on it in a flash and presented Harratt for a glorious gift as Carrick stood motionless - and distinctly unimpressed - in the technical area.

Boro stayed calm and the game would take in their direction following a dismissal which Headley could not really quibble about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was caught out by a pinpoint sweepling low pass from Hayden Hackney. Jones was away on goal and tumbled just outside the box after the Town defender’s clear push.

The visitors - backed by a big travelling support - took over and the leveller was not long in coming.

A glorious raking pass from Dan Barlaser picked out Sam Silvera on the left and exposed Brodie Spencer. The Boro man - who had netted in pre-season games at Bradford City and Rotherham United - again found Yorkshire to his liking, cutting inside and seeing his angled low roll into the net, off the inside of the post. A promising signing, for sure.

It looked like a potentially long night. Jonathan Hogg almost diverted the ball into his own net and Morgan Rogers went close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creditably, Town weathered the storm, regrouped well and ended the half with encouragement. Brahima Diarra, who posed problems for Hayden Coulson, tested Tom Glover, with the Aussie keeper then kept honest when he tipped over a half-volley from Yuta Nakayama - a very welcome returnee after his injury travails.

The interval probably came at a better juncture for Boro than Town. The visitors controlled the second half and despite being without a natural centre-forward, they found a way eventually.

Rogers and Martin Payero spurned chances as Town hung in before Jones, played in by a neat Barlaser pass, his second assist, proded the ball home past the onrushing Chris Maxwell, whose touch couldn't keep it out.

Riley McGree cut inside and made it safe with a low shot which deflected off Loick Ayina. Boro fans chanted 'Warnock, give us a wave' but there was late animation for Town followers when Hudlin headed in from Pat Jones's cross from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town: Maxwell; Spencer, Ayina, Nakayama (Mahoney 86); Jackson, Austerfield, Hogg (High 45), Diarra (Edmonds-Green 62), Headley; Harratt (Hudlin 90), Rhodes (P Jones 62). Substitutes unused: Nicholls, Ruffels, Koroma, Thomas.

Middlesbrough: Glover; McNair, van den Berg, Lenihan, Coulson; Barlaser, Hackney (Howson 67); I Jones, Payero (McGree 74), Silvera (Cartwright 86); Rogers (Crooks 86). Substitutes unused: J Jones, Fry, Nkrumah, Agyemang, Bilongo.