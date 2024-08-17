Huddersfield Town made it three wins out of three in all competitions to start the new campaign as they saw off Stevenage 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Josh Koroma opened the scoring midway through the first half before a second-half strike from Ben Wiles put them in control and Harvey White’s stoppage-time penalty was merely a consolation.

The hosts dominated the first half and Koroma gave them a deserved lead with a diving header after 26 minutes after Lasse Sorensen picked out his run to the near post.

Stevenage looked much better after switching from a 3-4-3 to a 4-4-2 at half time. Elliott List should have equalised three minutes after the restart after a neat exchange with substitute Louis Appere, but contrived to swipe a simple finish wide of the post with Lee Nicholls beaten.

Huddersfield doubled the lead against the run of play soon after and Sorensen was the provider again, his cutback finding an unmarked Wiles to finish confidently.