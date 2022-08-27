Huddersfield Town 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 - player ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tino Anjorin scored two outstanding goals but the hosts were unable to build on it.

Lee Nicholls - a few important saves from the captain on the day 7

SAVES: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls

Ollie Turton - played a lovely ball for the move which led to Tino Anjorin's first goal 6

Rarmani Edmonds-Green - the youngster was unsurprisingly unable to replace Tom Lees's authority 5

Yuta Nakayama - made to work hard in the second half 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - positive in getting forward but without too much impact 6

Jon Russell - struggled badly 5

Jack Rudoni - showed some fight in central midfield 7

Josh Ruffels - hit the post late on with a wonderful shot 7

Tino Anjorin - two exquisite goals to put Huddersfield in charge of the game 8

Danny Ward - took a whack when Dara O'Shea went through the back of him 6

Sorba Thomas - set such high standards at times last season, it is always disappointing when he cannot hit them again 6

Substitutes:

Duane Holmes (for Anjorin, 59) - found it hard to impose himself on the game as Anjorin had 5

Etienne Camara (for Ward, 72) - lukewarm reception to his introduction 5

Will Boyle (for Edmonds-Green, 84) - very fortunate not to concede a penalty 4

Jordan Rhodes (for Russell, 84) - missed a big chance having just come on 4