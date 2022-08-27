Huddersfield Town 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 - player ratings
Huddersfield Town claimed a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion despite having been 2-0 ahead after half an hour.
Tino Anjorin scored two outstanding goals but the hosts were unable to build on it.
Lee Nicholls - a few important saves from the captain on the day 7
Ollie Turton - played a lovely ball for the move which led to Tino Anjorin's first goal 6
Rarmani Edmonds-Green - the youngster was unsurprisingly unable to replace Tom Lees's authority 5
Yuta Nakayama - made to work hard in the second half 6
Kaine Kesler-Hayden - positive in getting forward but without too much impact 6
Jon Russell - struggled badly 5
Jack Rudoni - showed some fight in central midfield 7
Josh Ruffels - hit the post late on with a wonderful shot 7
Tino Anjorin - two exquisite goals to put Huddersfield in charge of the game 8
Danny Ward - took a whack when Dara O'Shea went through the back of him 6
Sorba Thomas - set such high standards at times last season, it is always disappointing when he cannot hit them again 6
Substitutes:
Duane Holmes (for Anjorin, 59) - found it hard to impose himself on the game as Anjorin had 5
Etienne Camara (for Ward, 72) - lukewarm reception to his introduction 5
Will Boyle (for Edmonds-Green, 84) - very fortunate not to concede a penalty 4
Jordan Rhodes (for Russell, 84) - missed a big chance having just come on 4
Not used: Mahoney, Chapman, Jackson.