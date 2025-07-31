Huddersfield Town 2025-26 season preview: Crunch campaign is Terriers' most important in over a decade

THE 2025-26 season has the makings of being the most important in the recent history of Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last one to compare is perhaps the 2012-13 campaign when Town, fresh from returning to the second tier of English football for the first time in over a decade, were desperate to avoid heading back from whence they came.

It was a close shave - it went down to a famous and feted 'Survival Saturday' against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in May 2013 - but it was case of mission accomplished amid jubilation and relief at the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as there was pressure upon the shoulders of Town throughout that bellwether season, so there will be this time around for different reasons.

Huddersfield Town' signing Alfie May during the pre-season friendly match against Burnley at the Accu Stadium. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The desperate desire this time around surrounds reclaiming their Championship status which they relinquished so meekly in 2023-24, the first season of Kevin Nagle's tenure.

The US entrepreneur, a go-ahead chairman who has pumped a considerable sum into the club since his arrival in the summer of 2023, did not come to Huddersfield to mess around in League One.

The extent of his investment into the club could be seen in their last set of accounts, which revealed a loss of £15m for the year ending June 30, 2024. Next year's numbers are also likely to post a similarly hefty deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going forward, those numbers simply aren't sustainable for a third-tier club. It explains why Town need to get back into the Championship pronto, not just because they view it as their natural abode, but also for financial reasons. Promotion would be worth in the region of £10m.

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant in the dug out during the pre-season friendly match against Burnley. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Holding his post-mortem into the club's thoroughly dispiriting 24-25, when their drop-off in the second half of the campaign was abject and alarming in equal measure, Nagle promised that Town would be fully loaded and ready to go for the new season and has backed up words with deeds in terms of recruitment.

The club has been very active in the market, even moreso than last summer. In fairness, their buys in the 2024 close season also looked smart enough - proven operators who knew what it takes to succeed at this level - while their significant investment in January also seemed to address attacking deficiencies.

The bottom line is that Nagle has yet to receive bang for his buck and after sanctioning some major investment once again, he is entitled to not just expect better, but demand better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bit of luck regarding the durability of Town's squad would significantly help matters.

A crowded treatment room was a near-constant backdrop for Michael Duff during his time in charge last season and he was pretty luckless in that regard. From autumn onwards, he seemed to be continually fighting fires.

His permanent successor in Lee Grant, in his first gig as a number one, will be hankering for better fortune.

Physicality has been a watchword in terms of Town's extensive defensive makeover and the additions of Joe Low, Jack Whatmough, Murray Wallace and Josh Feeney have certainly addressed that perceived issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New captain Ryan Ledson adds to the midfield spine, now minus Jonathan Hogg, as does Marcus McGuane.

Both can draw upon a fair amount of Championship experience, another theme of Town's recruitment, alongside the likes of Marcus Harness and Lynden Gooch.

The recent marquee arrival of Alfie May - at the second time of asking - appears to have topped things off nicely for Huddersfield.

Unfortunately, promotions are not secured on paper.

Given that Town's number of new recruits already extends into double figures, there may need to be an element of early patience regarding the establishing of on-pitch relationships, which do not happen overnight. Not that it will be finite. Town cannot afford such luxuries. May's arrival will put a target on the back of Town, but the former Doncaster Rovers striker handled the heat in that regard - and a bit more besides - at Birmingham last season, scoring 17 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It points well in terms of his mental fortitude. Town lacked a fair bit of that, for all their selection issues, especially in the second half of last term.

Should May get in the goals early on alongside Joe Taylor - hamstrung by fitness and form issues following his big-money arrival in January - it is likely to carry a fair amount of significance for Town and their new manager and calm a few nerves among supporters.

Town require goals, but also new leaders to emerge quickly.

In: Alfie May (Birmingham City, £1.2m), Jack Whatmough (Preston North End, permanent), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City, free), Ryan Ledson (Preston, free), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City, free), Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town, free), Murray Wallace (MIllwall, free), Joe Low (Wycombe, free), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace, loan), Josh Feeney (Aston Villa, loan).