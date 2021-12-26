Huddersfield Town 3 Blackpool 2 - player ratings

GAME-CHANGER: Sorba Thomas celebrates his equaliser

The defending was not always of the highest quality but the Terriers showed great spirit and produced three high-quality finishes to claim a 3-2 win.

Matty Pearson - not easy dealing with Gary Madine, who beat him in the air for his goal, but he did a decent job all things considered, moving into the centre of the back three 6

Tom Lees - picked up a very concerning injury just after the half hour which knocked him out. he was at fault for the opening goal, but has been a key player this season, so Huddersfield will be hoping he is back soon 5

Naby Sarr - a replacement for the ill (not Covid) Levi Colwill, he did not have his best game and was substituted in the chase for victory 5

Sorba Thomas - two wonderful finishes inside three minutes to win the game 8

Scott High - no lack of effort from the midfielder 6

Lewis O'Brien - showed flashes of his quality 7

Harry Toffolo - produced some good crosses, including for Danny Ward's goal 7

Duane Holmes - a lively presence without the end product 6

Danel Sinani - not a game where he stood out 6

Danny Ward - winning Town fans over with his workrate and goals 7

Substitutes:

Ollie Turton (for Lees, 41) - the concussion substitute did a decent job 6

Jordan Rhodes (for High, 59) - immediately had a goal disallowed and was involved in Thomas's equaliser 6

Aaron Rowe (for Sarr, 80) - N/A

Josh Koroma (for Holmes, 80) - N/A