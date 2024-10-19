Huddersfield Town 3 Bristol Rovers 1: Bojan Radulovic among scorers in win for Terriers

Huddersfield Town secured back-to-back league wins with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers.

The hosts were firmly on top from the beginning and it felt like only a matter of time before they took the lead, especially after Scott Sinclair had to hook Tom Lees’ looping header off the line from a Huddersfield corner.

Matty Pearson found the net from a similar Ben Wiles delivery soon after the half hour, however, and Callum Marshall doubled the lead four minutes later.

Bojan Radulovic was among Huddersfield Town's scorers. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Northern Ireland international ran onto Nigel Lonwijk’s nutmegged through ball into the box and caught Rovers keeper Josh Griffiths off guard with a first-time finish from a narrow angle.

Town extended their lead further on 52 minutes as Bojan Radulovic tapped home his first of the season from Mickel Miller’s ball across the face of the Rovers goal.