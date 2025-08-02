Huddersfield Town 3 Leyton Orient 0: A very assured home display from the Terriers - and just the sort they lacked in 2024-25

A NEW era said the opening notes of Huddersfield Town match programme and it got the result that those of blue and white persuasion so badly wanted.

On a milestone afternoon, Town got off and running and ticked a fair few boxes in the process. Opening days can promise much, but fall flat and fail to deliver.

This one thankfully didn’t and overall, it was the sort of sound and presentable home performance which augers well.

Town did not have enough of these last season quite frankly, in the final analysis.

Huddersfield Town's Alfie May celebrates after the host's second versus Leyton Orient. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

After losing their previous four opening-day home matches, here was karma for Huddersfield, thanks to goals in each half with two of their eight debutants in Joe Low and Alfie May (penalty) before a late cherry on the cake from Ruben Roosken.

It was a day when more history was made as Town converted their first spot-kick in front of home supporters since late February 2020. Some 1,984 days to be precise.

May converted after a foul on Ben Wiles, one of just three starters who were at the club last season. The midfielder showed what he has to offer here.

Almost exactly three months and a day since being eviscerated in depressing fashion at home to Orient, Town delivered a strong response.

Huddersfield Town's Joe Low scores the hosts opener versus Orient. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

While over two-thirds of Town’s starting line-up were on parade in the league for the first time on their competitive debuts for the club, the changes weren’t just reserved for the hosts.

Orient were without big-hitters Ethan Galbraith, Charlie Kelman and Josh Keeley from the side who excelled in reaching the play-off final in late spring and who walloped Town in West Yorkshire just 91 days earlier.

One key summer arrival is hardly a new face in Josh Koroma, back for a second spell in East London and someone whom Terriers fans also know plenty about.

Another in O’s colours in the shape of Rarmani Edmonds-Green was someone who required no introduction to home followers.

A further indicator of the much-changed nature of the Town starting line-up was that Herbie Kane was their sole starter from the side who faced the O’s on May 3.

A new season and the sight of Town playing their part in a really enjoyable first half of football was good to see and something that they had previously had done too little of on parched home soil so far in 2025.

They had the fillip of an early lead, although unfortunately, some things didn’t change from last season, namely an untimely injury issue with debutant Sean Roughan lasting just 23 minutes.

After initially carrying off following a fair bit of treatment for a knee issue, he left the fray. It prompted a reshuffle, with Mickel Miller dropping back to left back and substitute Roosken operating on the left-hand side of midfield.

Orient had a good spell in the final 15 minutes of the first period and in that regard, the interval whistle came at a handy juncture for Town. But their work before that was very encouraging.

Amid splendid sunshine, the game started in riproaring fashion with both sides hitting the post early on.

Former Hull City and Middlesbrough forward Aaron Connolly slalomed past several challenges in an arcing run before seeing his shot strike the post.

At the other end, it was soon Wiles’ turn to bemoan his fortune in that regard, following an angled drive.

Soon after, Town supporters were on their feet.

A free-kick on the right from Kane picked out Low, who got away from Edmonds-Green to bury a thumping header past Tommy Simkin with the Lee Grant era up and running.

It was the perfect start for Town and Grant and the hosts showed plenty of energy and intensity and conviction, particularly in the ‘first half’ of the opening 45 minutes.

Roughan’s issue was naturally disappointing, but Town weren’t put off.

Alfie May saw a close-range effort blocked close to the goalline before Wiles, who got a fair bit of joy in an advanced role, saw his drive parried by Simkin.

Ex-Leeds man Sonny Perkins and Edmunds-Green produced on target efforts before the break for the visitors, but nothing to overly worry about.

A big moment would arrive early in the second period.

Roosken found Wiles, who again found himself in a dangerous position. With a good sight of goal, the midfielder saw his goal strike the body of keeper Simkin.

Connolly, an irritant for Town’s backline, Whatmough in particular, then forced Goodman into work close in.

On his prominent afternoon, Wiles then got involved again.

Orient, not convincing at the back it has to be said, were caught short and Sean Clare stuck out a panicking leg just inside the box to trip Wiles, with May doing the necessary from the spot. It pretty much ended the game as a competitive entity.

May almost added his first from open play with his header tipped over by Simkin after neat interplay by Wiles and Roosken, enjoying himself in the second period.

Harness then came off with a slight issue, with Joe Taylor entering the fray and moving to centre forward, with May moving to a right-sided attacking role.

Another substitute in Dion Chalres went close to adding late gloss for Town, provided when Roosken netted at the far post with three fellow subs all involved.

Huddersfield Town: Goodman; Whatmough, Low, Roughan (Roosken 24); Gooch (Sorensen 80), Ledson, Kane (Kasumu 80), Miller; Harness (Taylor 64), Wiles; May (Charles 79). Substitutes unused: Nicholls, Balker.

Leyton Orient: Simkin; James (Simpson 66), Edmonds-Green, Happe, Adaramola; Clare (Moorhouse 66); Perkins (O’Neill HT); Abdulai (Obiero 67), Bakinson (White 67), Koroma; Connolly. Substitutes unused: Cahill, Cooper.